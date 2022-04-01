Fractional Flow Reserve Market : Industry Analysis and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 09:04:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- Fractional Flow Reserve Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The fractional flow reserve market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and emerging trends in product.



- Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, around 17.9 million people died due to heart related diseases. Moreover, almost ¾ of death globally occurring due to cardiovascular diseases is observed in low- and middle-income countries.

- Furthermore, in 2017, ACIST Medical Systems introduced an FFR system, RXi Mini System. It is designed to measure blood pressure flow in complement with angiography. Hence, this arises the demand for fractional flow reserve guide-wires and system.

Key Market Trends



Guidewires Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market



- Pressure guide-wires are used in procedures to determine if any surgery is required in vessels or arteries of the heart. It also acts as a navigator tool to reach the lesion. The growing number of angiography and its unique characteristics are expected to influence positively on the market.

- According to the study published by journal Deutsches Ärzteblatt International, in 2019, around 80,000 procedures of coronary angiography are performed every year in Germany. Furthermore, when pressure guide-wire was introduced during coronary angiography, the hemodynamic of coronary stenosis was successfully determined.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America expected to hold a major market share in the fractional flow reserve market due to the increasing geriatric population and associated cardiovascular diseases. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, approximately 26.2 million people were diagnosed with heart disease and coronary artery disease is the most diagnosed heart disease in the United States. Also, according to the American Heart Association, the incidence rate of heart attack is around 720,000 annually. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the fractional flow reserve market growth.

Competitive Landscape



The market is fragmented and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Strategic initiatives taken by companies to develop the product is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2019, Koninklijke Philips NV launched an IntraSight Interventional applications platform that offers iFR, FFR, and IVUS solution. Some of the companies that are currently dominating the market are Opsens Medical, Abbott, Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Cathworks, Medis Medical Imaging System, Pie Medical Imaging BV, Heartflow Inc., and Koninklijke Philips NV.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

