Fractional Flow Reserve Market : Industry Analysis and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 09:04:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- Fractional Flow Reserve Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The fractional flow reserve market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and emerging trends in product.
- Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, around 17.9 million people died due to heart related diseases. Moreover, almost ¾ of death globally occurring due to cardiovascular diseases is observed in low- and middle-income countries.
- Furthermore, in 2017, ACIST Medical Systems introduced an FFR system, RXi Mini System. It is designed to measure blood pressure flow in complement with angiography. Hence, this arises the demand for fractional flow reserve guide-wires and system.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-89234
Key Market Trends
Guidewires Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Fractional Flow Reserve Market
- Pressure guide-wires are used in procedures to determine if any surgery is required in vessels or arteries of the heart. It also acts as a navigator tool to reach the lesion. The growing number of angiography and its unique characteristics are expected to influence positively on the market.
- According to the study published by journal Deutsches Ärzteblatt International, in 2019, around 80,000 procedures of coronary angiography are performed every year in Germany. Furthermore, when pressure guide-wire was introduced during coronary angiography, the hemodynamic of coronary stenosis was successfully determined.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America expected to hold a major market share in the fractional flow reserve market due to the increasing geriatric population and associated cardiovascular diseases. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, approximately 26.2 million people were diagnosed with heart disease and coronary artery disease is the most diagnosed heart disease in the United States. Also, according to the American Heart Association, the incidence rate of heart attack is around 720,000 annually. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the fractional flow reserve market growth.
Get the inside scoop with Sample report- https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-89234
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Strategic initiatives taken by companies to develop the product is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2019, Koninklijke Philips NV launched an IntraSight Interventional applications platform that offers iFR, FFR, and IVUS solution. Some of the companies that are currently dominating the market are Opsens Medical, Abbott, Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Cathworks, Medis Medical Imaging System, Pie Medical Imaging BV, Heartflow Inc., and Koninklijke Philips NV.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases
4.2.2 Advancments in Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
Ask for it and browse full report- Fractional Flow Reserve Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Fractional Flow Reserve Market : Industry Analysis and Foreacst 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.