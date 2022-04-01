Colonoscopy Devices Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 09:04:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- Colonoscopy Devices Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The colonoscopy devices market studied is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecast period.



- The major factors that are driving the market growth include the growing prevalence of colorectal cancer, increasing preference for minimally invasive techniques, and technological advancements.

- The colonoscopy devices market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer. Causes of colorectal cancer are unspecified. However, several genetic environmental factors may increase the risk of developing the disease.

- According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, there will be an estimated 95,520 new cases of colon cancer and 39,910 cases of rectal cancer diagnosed in the United States. Moreover, factors, such as upcoming launches of promising pipeline candidates, the emergence of more front-line therapies, and favorable government initiatives, are likely to fuel market expansion. In addition, the industrial pipeline is expanding therapeutic capabilities in technologically advanced systems, such as i10 Series Video Colonoscopes and Kp Series Video Colonoscopes.

- Moreover, observational studies suggest that colonoscopy can help reduce CRC incidence by about 40% and mortality by about 50%, indicating a promising future for the colonoscopy devices market. However, the availability of alternative treatment for rectal disease and risk associated with colonoscopy procedures may hamper the demand for colonoscopy devices.

Key Market Trends



Colonoscope Segment Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period



The colonoscope segment is expected to dominate the market through the forecast period. Colonoscopy devices are used to detect lesions in the proximal aspect of colonic folds either by offering a retrograde view of the lumen or by straightening the haustral folds during withdrawal. It improves its quality indicators and other metrics associated with the examination's outcomes. Associated advantages of colonoscopy over other treatment alternatives, such as improved, precision, accuracy, and treatment safety, are anticipated to increase its demand in surgical centers.



Moreover, in the application segment, the alarming rise of colorectal cancer is also expected to boost demand over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organisation, in 2018, colorectal cancer accounts for around 1.80 million incidences and more than 862,000 deaths globally. Unlike other invasive surgical procedures, it requires no incision, and this is also expected to increase demand. The number of annual colonoscopy procedures is also likely to grow, due to the expanding therapeutic capabilities of colonoscopy devices.



The United States Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period



Currently, the United States dominates the market for colonoscopy devices, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Key factors responsible for its dominance are an increase in treatment rates, high incidence of colorectal cancer in the country, inflated medicine prices as compared to other major regions. Colon cancer is projected to be the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, with approximately 150,000 diagnosed, annually. In addition, the high unmet clinical needs of patients in the highest-poverty areas of the United States, such as the lower Mississippi Delta and parts of Appalachia, are also boosting the market growth. According to the American Cancer Society, Alaska natives in the United States have the highest CRC incidence (91 per 100,000) and mortality (37 per 100,000) rates. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape



The market is highly competitive and consists of several global players. As the market is progressing, the firms are trying to achieve clear differentiation in colonoscopy systems, based on their application. Due to the requirements of high-quality imaging and operative capabilities, various customer groups are shifting toward optimized visualization systems that integrate colonoscope and camera. Some of the companies which are currently present in the market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Medtronic and Slim Colonoscopes. For instance, in October 2019, Medtronic launched a GI Genius AI colonoscope that can increase colorectal polyp detection rates by using artificial intelligence.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

