Educational Robot Market Size to Reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 17.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2028, Says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - The global educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing focus on technological advancements in the education sector, among other sectors, and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in electronic devices. Rising dependence on smart devices is resulting in further advancements in technology in the education sector and this is another factor contributing significantly to growing demand for and deployment of educational robots in various countries and driving steady revenue growth of the market.

Engagement of robots in professional education such as medical, engineering, space, and scientific research is boosting revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Rapid shift to digitalization in developed and developing countries is further driving factor revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Educational robots enhance the teaching methodology in a positive manner, and the trend is expected to gain traction going forward.

The various advantages offered by educational robots such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) based evaluation of students according to their capabilities and providing the right mentorship to students according to their needs is resulting in adoption of a tutor as a companion in institutions and research centers. Government initiatives to encourage use of AI and cloud-based software in institutions and educational sector is also expected to boost demand for educational robots in developed and developing economies going ahead.

Humanoid robots segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Humanoid robots offer better performance in completing tasks as human and AI provide the smart approach to drive solutions of problems and demand for and deployment of educational robots is expected to increase significantly going ahead.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment by major market players such as Hanson Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., and Softbank Robotics for incorporation of data visualization software in their existing educational robots is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Professional education segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Medical, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and science are applicable in professional education and is a key factor driving adoption of these systems.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of AI-based education in intuitional and research domains in countries in the region is a key factor contributing to rising demand for educational robots.

Some major companies in the global market report include Hanson Robotics, Lego group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Softbank Robotics, Robobuilder Co. Ltd., DST Robot Co, and Adele Robots.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global educational robot market on the basis of constituents, type, education level, and region:

Constituents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028) Software Hardware Controllers Sensor and Actuators

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028) Pre-programmed Robot Humanoid Robot Autonomous Robot Tele-operated Robot Augmenting Robot

Education level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028) Primary Secondary Professional



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



