Extended Reality (XR) Market to Reach Value of USD 1,246.57 Billion by 2035; High Utilization in Education Sector and Growing Demand from Retail Sector to Enhance Consumer Experience Will Drive Industry Demand, Says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - The global extended reality (XR) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,246.57 Billion at a steady CAGR of 24.2% in 2035, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The ongoing trend of Industry 4.0 and digital transformation enables smart objects to be designed, monitored, and controlled via digital twins, and these controls are visualized in augmented reality and virtual reality. Growing popularity in Augmented Reality (AR) gaming is fostering growth of the market.

AR gaming is the integration of audio and visual content with a user's environment in real-time. Augmented reality gaming uses the existing environment and creates a playing field within it, unlike virtual reality, which requires a separate room. The immersive environment that extended reality creates in games such as Pokemon GO, Ingress Prime, Dragon Quest Walk, Jurassic World Alive, among others, is a key factor driving market growth.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/524

Market players are investing significantly into research & development of XR products and technologies, which is boosting growth of the market. In February 2021 for instance, Touchcast Inc., which is a virtual experience and event platform, announced that it had raised USD 55 million in early funding - led by Accenture and other companies - to scale up the company's virtual event platform.

Key Highlights of Report

VR uses computer technologies to create a simulated environment that places users inside an experience. VR is used as a training tool, particularly in medical school, and is also used to train next generation surgeons, such as for robotic surgery. Apple is planning to launch a VR headset by 2022 and will display 3D digital environment for watching videos, gaming, and communicating.

External reality is used in businesses to improve sales and devise new approaches for customer engagement. In August 2019, Indian telecom giant, Reliance Jio, launched Jio HoloBoard MR Headset, which offers mixed reality services. The headset will allow users to create a 3D hologram of a surface and place it in front of the user's eyes. It will provide a cinematic experience in mixed reality education, movie watching, shopping, and hands-free video calling.

Extended reality is used in the healthcare sector to train employees to perform or experience surgeries without any risk of patient welfare. Patients and clinicians are able to access real-time reports on health conditions with the help of extended reality.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to register the fastest CAGR as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period. Favorable initiatives by governments in countries in the region such as investment and funds to benefit extended reality companies are driving growth of the market currently. In 2019, Japan introduced 5G commercial services, which have led to strategic initiatives being taken by telecommunication companies to offer virtual reality and augmented reality viewing platforms using 5G connectivity.

Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Varjo Technologies OY, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Apple, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Augray Ltd., and Intel.

Avail Limited Time Discount on this Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/524

Emergen Research has segmented the global extended reality market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2035) Business Engagement Customer Engagement

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2035) Virtual Reality (VR) Augmented Reality (AR) Mixed Reality (MR)

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2035) BFSI Education Consumer Good & Retail Industrial & Manufacturing Healthcare Media & Entertainment Telecommunication & IT Other



Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/extended-reality-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2035) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest Of MEA



Buy your Exclusive copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/524

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Toilet Coating Spray Market Size, Share, Trends, By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, (Hotels, Hospitals, Offices)), By Application (Cleaning, Disinfection), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

High Performance Polyurethane Elastomers Market By Type (Thermoset PU Elastomers, Thermoplastic PU Elastomers), By Application (Footwear, Automotive, Machinery, Building & Construction, Medical), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Perlite Market By Form (Crude Expanded), By Application (Horticulture & Agriculture, Construction, Industrial), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Spider Silk Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology (Genetically Modified E-coli Fermentation, Genetically Modified Silkworm, Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation, Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar Market By Fiber Type, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Easter, Others), By Application (Water Treatment Plants, Highways, Bridges & Buildings, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Self healing Concrete Market, By Type (Biotic, Abiotic), By Technique (Intrinsic, Capsule Based, Vascular), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Civil Infrastructure), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-extended-reality-market

Read Our Blog @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-9-globally-leading-companies-in-the-extended-reality-market

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118337