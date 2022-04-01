New 75mm T2.9 1.6x Anamorphic Lens Continues the SIRUI's Lens Revolution

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - April 1, 2022 - (

Designed as a short telephoto, it has exceptional creamy oval bokeh and beautiful anamorphic lens flares. If filmmakers want to add a Sci-fi ambiance to their shots, simply point this lens at a point light source and a natural blue streak is produced.

The lens joins its companion lens, the 50mm T2.9 1.6x anamorphic lens launched last year, complementing it perfectly. The SIRUI 50mm T2.9 1.6x proved to the world what a relatively affordable anamorphic cinema lens could achieve. Users and reviewers have been enamored of the cinematic images it produces. The 75mm T2.9 1.6x and its narrower field of view maintain the same anamorphic look but allow users to capture more flattering portraits and close-ups thanks to its long reach. Subjects' faces in particular will be rendered in a natural perspective that when combined with the elongated anamorphic bokeh is simply stunning.

The 75mm T2.9 1.6x lens is designed with the current generation of mirrorless and cinema cameras in mind. Available in Canon RF, Leica L, Sony E, and Nikon Z mount, it works with the latest full-frame mirrorless models like the Canon EOS R5C, Panasonic Lumix, Sony A7S III, and Nikon Z9. It will equally work with the RED V Raptor, Sony Venice II/ FX6 / FX9, Kinefinity MAVO Edge 6K and 8K, Z Cam E2 F6 / F8, and others.



The large 1.6x squeeze factor provides a stronger anamorphic look than the earlier 1.33x APS-C range from SIRUI. The 75mm T2.9 1.6x behaves like a 46mm horizontally while retaining the vertical FOV of a 75mm lens. When shooting 3:2, this lens offers a 2.4:1 aspect ratio. But when shooting 16:9, creators get a significantly wider 2.8:1 aspect ratio. An increasing number of monitors today come with a 1.6x de-squeeze capability, which allows filmmakers to properly monitor their images in the correct aspect while shooting.

The 75mm features a rugged full metal body and lens mount and features an 82mm filter thread for easy filtering. A 1/4"-20 threaded hole at the bottom provides the lens with additional support when mounted to a camera rig. Standardized positioning of the focus and iris rings between the 50mm and 75mm greatly facilitates lens swapping on set.

Carefully crafted for 8K shooting, the 75mm T2.9 1.6x lens will satisfy many professional filmmakers' demands for high-quality anamorphic images with a distinctive cinematic look.

Price and Availability

SIRUI 75mm T2.9 1.6x Full-Frame Anamorphic Lens retails at $1,499. This lens is currently available for pre-sale on INDIEGOGO at a Super Early Bird Price of $1,199. Back us NOW.

