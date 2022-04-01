Grunberger Diamonds, a Premier Melee Diamond Supplier, Committed to Providing Conflict-Free Diamonds Not Sourced in Russia

Grunberger Diamonds has been a leading diamond manufacturer since the 1930s. The diamond manufacturing company, founded by Samuel Grunberger in Antwerp, Belgium, has remained at the forefront of innovation for nearly a century and continues this legacy by ensuring that all of its diamonds are sourced responsibly and without human or environmental conflict.
Grunberger's ideal cut diamonds are carefully monitored by an oversight team that ensures widespread transparency and traceability. In choosing not to source from Russia, Grunberger Diamonds supports its promise to set the bar for ethics and transparency in the diamond industry, providing jewelers with better alternatives supporting the well-being of people and the planet.
Grunberger Diamonds is proud to maintain its position as the world's leading diamond supplier and is available to provide jewelers with the very best in melee diamond quality, excellence, and precision. Please contact Grunberger Diamonds today to learn about the company's ethical sourcing practices and commitment to supplying conflict-free diamonds that were not obtained with human rights abuses, child labor, violence, or environmental degradation.
About Grunberger Diamonds
Grunberger Diamonds, founded in the 1930s in Antwerp, Belgium, is a family-owned business and one of the largest diamond manufacturers in the world. With a global presence that includes New York, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Antwerp, Grunberger Diamonds remains an impressive force in the diamond industry, providing jewelers with the highest-quality ethically sourced melee diamonds and staying a cut above the competition in techniques and innovation.
For more information, please visit www.grunbergerdiamonds.us.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.