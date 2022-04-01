Grunberger Diamonds, a Premier Melee Diamond Supplier, Committed to Providing Conflict-Free Diamonds Not Sourced in Russia

GREAT NECK, N.Y. - April 1, 2022 - (

Grunberger Diamonds has been a leading diamond manufacturer since the 1930s. The diamond manufacturing company, founded by Samuel Grunberger in Antwerp, Belgium, has remained at the forefront of innovation for nearly a century and continues this legacy by ensuring that all of its diamonds are sourced responsibly and without human or environmental conflict.

Grunberger's ideal cut diamonds are carefully monitored by an oversight team that ensures widespread transparency and traceability. In choosing not to source from Russia, Grunberger Diamonds supports its promise to set the bar for ethics and transparency in the diamond industry, providing jewelers with better alternatives supporting the well-being of people and the planet.

Grunberger Diamonds is proud to maintain its position as the world's leading diamond supplier and is available to provide jewelers with the very best in melee diamond quality, excellence, and precision. Please contact Grunberger Diamonds today to learn about the company's ethical sourcing practices and commitment to supplying conflict-free diamonds that were not obtained with human rights abuses, child labor, violence, or environmental degradation.

About Grunberger Diamonds

Grunberger Diamonds, founded in the 1930s in Antwerp, Belgium, is a family-owned business and one of the largest diamond manufacturers in the world. With a global presence that includes New York, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Antwerp, Grunberger Diamonds remains an impressive force in the diamond industry, providing jewelers with the highest-quality ethically sourced melee diamonds and staying a cut above the competition in techniques and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.grunbergerdiamonds.us.

