Pipette.com Has Added New Cell Culture Test Tubes and Test Tube Holders to Its E-Commerce Platform

Pipette.com is an ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Facility that calibrates and repairs all pipette brands and models. Pipette.com is the largest independent pipette calibration facility on the West Coast. Pipette.com is also a distributor of several manufacturers of pipettes, pipette tips and lab equipment.
Pipette.com has now added a wide selection of tubes that could be used in any laboratory. There are several different culture tubes, cell culture tubes, & test tubes manufactured from plastic and glass. Tubes can also help with lab equipment such as centrifuge tubes, microcentrifuge tubes, PCR tubes, well plates and a wide range of additional products designed to advance science available at cost-effective prices.
Pipette.com has added several new Cell Culture Test Tubes. These tubes offer a wide range of different cell culture tubes, culture tubes, and test tubes that can be utilized in many applications within the laboratory. These cell culture tubes come in: glass, polystyrene, polypropylene, clear, colored, or any variation of culture and test tube. Pipette.com now has several of these popular culture tube brands, including Simport Culture Tubes & Test Tubes, Kimble Culture Tubes & Test Tubes, Wheaton Culture Tubes & Test Tubes, MTC Bio Culture Tubes & Test Tubes, Globe Scientific Culture Tubes & Test Tubes.
In addition, Pipette.com has added several new tube holders to help with an abundance of tubes in a lab. Whether somone is looking for microcentrifuge tube racks or tube holders, PCR tube racks, conical tube holders or microtube storage boxes, it is important to find the right storage accessory for a lab's tubes. There are several tube racks and tube holders manufacturers to choose from. Tube racks and tube holders range from 0.2 mL to 50 mL, depending on a lab's needs and the type and size of tubes they use. Other storage options are PCR workstations, floating racks, and storage units to help organize a lab's freezers and that are capable of holding up to 100 microtubes and cryogenic vials at a time. These units can hold tubes made from almost any type of material. They are also available in a huge variety of colors so that they can easily be assigned colors to different tasks or workstations, and easily identify what different racks are used for. They are also made from various different materials. Freezer storage boxes are also available in a selection of different colors for quick sample identification in the freezer.
Lastly, Pipette.com offers automated calibration software. Pipette.com's Calibration Management Software provides management and performance of calibrations and maintenance. Qualer's Cloud infrastructure enables calibration and documentation to be processed in real-time, increasing efficiencies and productivity, while reducing costs.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.