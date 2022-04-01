Ace Cupid Launches Asexual Dating App for Android Users Seeking Platonic Relationships

AceCupid is one of the top asexual dating sites that is completely dedicated to asexual people who are on the lookout for platonic relationships. There are plenty of similar sites but what makes AceCupid apart is the fact that it is exclusively catering to asexuals.
James Lee, the CEO of the site was quoted as saying, "We are aware of the need to offer a site exclusively for asexuals because such people often have difficulty finding the right partner. When there is a site where all members would categorize themselves as asexuals, it gets easier to find the right partner."
The site is so designed that people can choose to find the right partner without the fear of being judged whatsoever. There are a lot of interactive features on the site that helps people break the ice with each other. A lot of people these days choose to date on the app and so the site announced that they have launched their new asexual dating app. The app is currently available only on the android platform.
Most people who have started to trust the online dating scene have been trying their hands at different dating apps as it is easy to use and is always handy. The developers of the app have left no stone unturned to ensure that it works seamlessly and can help the users actually enjoy the whole process.
A lot of people who are asexuals choose for deep and meaningful relationships that are otherwise hard to find because only like begets like. It is with the help of apps like these that such people too would be able to seek the right partner and thereby fill the void that may be otherwise present.
Those who would like to know more about this app and even those who would like to download it and register as a member to try their luck should make it a point to visit www.AceCupid.com
Download link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.acecupid.ac
About AceCupid
AceCupid is one of the top rated dating websites that is totally catered to asexuals. They want to offer such people a separate dedicated portal to help them date without the fear of being judged for their lack of sexual desires.
