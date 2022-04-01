Digital Resource Acquires Patient Retention Marketing Agency, Hi5 Practice



Digital Resource Leadership Visits Hi5 Practice

Members of Digital Resource's leadership team visited Hi5 Practice's Nashville office leading up to the news of the acquisition.





Digital Resource announced today that it has acquired Hi5 Practice, a dental marketing agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, providing internal patient communication services. The announcement falls on the eighth anniversary of Digital Resource and will accelerate the Inc. 5000-ranked company's efforts to expand its reach as a nationwide leader in the marketing space.

"As our company continues to grow, we want to ensure that we're serving our clients and partners to the best of our abilities," says Shay Berman, the founder and president of Digital Resource. "Acquiring Hi5 Practice allows us to expand our digital footprint and provide an even higher quality experience to the dental marketing industry."

When speaking about the merger, Hi5 Practice Founder Kevin Barnett said, "I've admired the team that Shay has built over the last eight years at Digital Resource, and I truly believe that plugging Hi5's internal patient communications strategy in DR's services is going to be huge for all of our clients."

Digital Resource provides full-service marketing with a suite of services ranging from search engine optimization and website development to social media management and digital advertising. Their clientele spans across the United States and is heavily saturated with companies in the medical vertical.

Hi5 Practice's acquisition rounds out Digital Resource's marketing catalog with internal practice marketing, virtual video production, and review management services.

Berman is excited at the prospect of what the merger can bring, stating, "With the results that Digital Resource and Hi5 Practice each have been able to drive individually, we're creating an unmatched team by coming together."

About Digital Resource:

Founded in 2014, Digital Resource - the 1,818th fastest-growing company in America, as ranked by Inc. Magazine - is a full-service internet marketing agency based in West Palm Beach, Fla. The company's winning solutions and experience deliver great results for businesses of all sizes across several key areas, including but not limited to search engine optimization, social media marketing, and lead generation. Digital Resource pursues relationships based on transparency, persistence, mutual trust, and integrity with its employees, customers, and other business partners.

About Hi5 Practice

Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hi5 Practice is one of the industry's leading dental marketing agencies specializing in patient-focused internal communications. Hi5 Practice focuses on internal marketing to optimize clients' existing patient base through video-based email + SMS messages. With the purpose of educating the world on opportunities for proactive health, Hi5's goal is to make it easy to book appointments, increase treatment acceptance, and ultimately help patients understand the value of their health.

For more information, please direct all inquiries to Emily Creighton at (561) 429-2585 or email press@yourdigitalresource.com.

