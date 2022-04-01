Expansive 30,000-Ft. Carmel, Indiana Mansion Lists for $6.9M



One of Indiana's largest homes was listed this week in Carmel, Indiana, located in the Waterfront of West Clay near 116th and Michigan Road. Featured in the Wall Street Journal and multiple Towne Post Network Magazines in central Indiana, the Shoopman Mansion is a recently updated estate and the centerpiece of an exclusive gated community.

Built by veteran home builder Paul Shoopman of Shoopman Homes as his private residence in 1990, this 26,350-square-foot home with 30,000 square feet of living space is situated on a private 30-acre lake and features several amenities including an indoor and outdoor pools, bowling alley, basketball/racquetball court, spa, home theater, workout area, boat house, eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, five gas fireplaces, five-car garage, and separate office and in-laws' quarters with their own private kitchen and bath.

"We had many good times in that home," said Paul Shoopman who has been building homes in Indiana for 50 years. "I'm looking forward to someone else having the chance to build their own great memories in it."

The expansive estate sits on 2.18 acres with adjoining property available for purchase. The listing agent is Carrie Hollie with Compass Indiana, LLC. To view a drone video of the estate, a virtual tour, and over 100 photos, visit the TownePost.com website or contact Tom Britt at (317) 810-0011 or email tom@townepost.com.

