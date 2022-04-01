Queensland Gold Hills Receives DTC Eligibility in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. OZAU MB MNNFF ("Queensland" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its US-based OTC Markets listing under the symbol "MNNFF" has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.
Queensland Gold Hills Corp.'s CEO, Blair Way, welcomed this development. "Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across the United States. DTC eligibility allows current and prospective shareholders of Queensland Gold Hills Corp. a reliable, cost-efficient, and timely method for the clearing and settlement of our common shares, and positions US investors to participate in our Company's exciting growth."
The DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling securities to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms in the United States. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.
Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducting modern systematic exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. Collectively, the Big Hill Gold Project and the Titan Project cover 54 historic mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Blair Way, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560
E-mail: info@queenslandgoldhills.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118798
