Fjordland Closes First Tranche of $1.3 Million Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. FEX (the "Company") announces that it has closed a portion of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on March 24, 2022. The Company raised a total of $714,504.96 and issued 5,496,192 common shares on a flow-through basis (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.13 per FT Share. Finder's fees of 6% were paid as follows: $41,700.30 to Laurentian Bank Securities.

All the securities issued pursuant to the FT Shares will carry a legend and may not be traded until August 2, 2022.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration of the company's Renzy Nickel-Copper project in Quebec.

On completion of this portion of the Private Placement, Fjordland's issued and outstanding securities will be 80,880,531.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the U.S. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic metal deposits in Canada.

In collaboration with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. and Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the SVB "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit. Fjordland has earned a 75% interest in the project.

Fjordland, as operator, has an agreement to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel-project located near Maniwaki, Quebec. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where, during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Fjordland has staked additional claims to increase the size of the project to 530 sq. km.

As well, Fjordland has 2 copper-gold properties in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia, The West Milligan copper-gold project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp. located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine. The 103 sq. km. Witch copper-gold project is located another 35 km west of the Milligan mine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

