Kenorland Minerals Reports 2021 Drill Results from the Healy Project, Alaska

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. KLD NWRCF (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the 2021 maiden diamond drill program at the Healy Project ("the Project"), located within Alaska's prolific Goodpaster Mining District, and held under joint venture ("the Joint Venture") with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") NEM. Wide-spaced drilling was designed to test three target areas (Bronk, Thor, and Spike) defined by extensive gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies. Assays from all 14 drill holes completed during the program, including 5,247 meters, are reported herein.

Along the southern end of the Bronk target area, 21HDD011 intersected multiple intervals of broad low-level gold mineralisation within a steeply dipping shear zone including 37.68m at 0.12 g/t Au, 36.80m at 0.33 g/t Au, 20.55m at 0.16 g/t Au, and 21.90m at 0.22 g/t Au. 21HDD024 stepped out 800 meters along strike to the north of 21HDD011, also intersecting multiple intervals of low-level gold mineralisation along the same structure including 11.82m at 0.12 g/t Au, 32.76m at 0.13 g/t Au, 35.56m at 0.26 g/t Au, and 26.41m at 0.19 g/t Au. 21HDD012 stepped out a further 600 meters along strike to the north of 21HDD024, intersecting 53.64m at 0.16 g/t Au and 21HDD013, a further 300-meter step-out along strike to the north of 21HDD012, intersected 34.86m at 0.19 g/t Au, extending the total strike length of mineralisation at Bronk to over 1700 meters with a mineralised footprint of up to 500 meters wide, open in multiple directions.

At Thor, located approximately two kilometers to the west of Bronk, 21HDD017 intersected 11.90m at 1.29 g/t Au within the hanging wall of a low angle structure along the contact between the augen gneiss and paragneiss units. 21HDD019, a 250-meter step out along strike to the south of 21HDD017, intersected 13.38m at 1.22 g/t Au within the hanging wall of a similar low angle structure within the augen gneiss unit. 21HDD015 drilled along the same fence as 21HDD019, intersected 24.16m at 0.25 g/t Au, also within the hanging wall of a low angle structure on the contact between the augen gneiss and paragneiss units. The known mineralised footprint at Thor is currently 500 meters by 500 meters and remains open.

Broadly disseminated and vein-hosted low-level gold mineralisation encountered in all targets areas confirm the presence of a kilometer-scale gold system. The alteration, mineralisation, and geochemical signature suggest a distal environment of an intrusion related system with widespread fluid flow permeating along low angle thrust faults and high angle shear zones.

High-power Titan™ IP and MT surveys completed towards the end of the drill program support the geological interpretation and highlight significant untested geophysical anomalies associated with mineralisation, controlled by structural and lithological traps.

Zach Flood, CEO of Kenorland states, "The maiden diamond drill program confirmed the presence of a large-scale gold system at Healy evidenced by broad mineralisation encountered throughout the wide-spaced drilling across multiple target areas. While there are many indications that Healy represents a significant greenfields gold discovery within Alaska's prolific Goodpaster Mining District, it will require additional drill testing to fully evaluate the economic potential. We will provide an update on our exploration plans going forward after we have completed a detailed review of the results and targets with Newmont Corporation, who currently holds a 30% participating interest in Healy."

Figure 1. Plan map of 2021 Healy diamond drill program





Discussion of Results

The 2021 diamond drill program was designed to test three target areas; Bronk, Thor, and Spike, all defined by kilometer-scale coherent Au-As+/-Sb soil geochemical anomalies within a package of dominantly metamorphic rocks including schist, paragneiss and augen gneiss. All drill holes intersected broad low-level gold mineralisation with associated widespread disseminated sulphides, alteration and veining. Mineralisation is controlled by both early, low-angle east-verging thrust faults, high-angle northeast striking shear zones and major lithological contacts. The structural setting of the Healy gold system is analogous to other major deposits in the region including Pogo in the Goodpaster District (greater than 8 million ounces of Au endowment), as well as Naosi located in the Richardson District (1.5 million ounces Au inferred resource). Geochemical associations of gold with silver, antimony and arsenic indicate an overall distal intrusion-related setting for the Healy gold system.

Geophysical imaging of the Healy property was achieved with deep-seeing Titan™ IP and MT surveys (induced polarization and magnetotellurics), transecting five kilometers across the three target areas where drilling was conducted. The surveys were carried out towards the end of the field season due to contractor availability. The IP and MT surveys, which imaged up to 800 meters and 4 kilometers depth respectively, support the presence of shallowly dipping, east-verging architecture with mineralisation occurring along low angle thrust faults and steeper cross-cutting fault corridors. Broad zones of disseminated sulfide and strong alteration are well-defined in the chargeability and resistivity data with zones of combined high chargeability and low resistivity (high conductivity) correlating well with mineralised intercepts from the 2021 drill program. The imaging of additional strongly conductive and chargeable zones, between drilled prospects, highlight significant exploration targets which warrant follow-up drill testing.

Figure 2. Stacked cross section showing (from top to bottom: geological interpretation, IP (induced polarization) chargeability, DC (direct current) resistivity, MT (magnetotelluric) resistivity





Discussion of Results (continued)

Mineralisation styles at Healy include disseminated sulphide, vein-hosted sulphide, and breccia-fill sulphide including arsenopyrite, pyrite, and stibnite with rare sphalerite. Pervasive alteration is dominantly sericite, carbonate with lesser fuchsite associated with structural features. Veins typically occur as sheeted to stockwork cm-scale quartz-carbonate. Gold-silver and arsenic-antimony ratios are highest within disseminated mineralisation at the Thor prospect in the west while the sulphide breccia-fill mineralisation at Bronk has distinctly higher silver and antimony, representing a broad geochemical zonation from more proximal to distal setting. Gold mineralisation and alteration occurs over a four-kilometer by two-kilometer footprint demonstrating extensive fluid flow associated with a significant gold system.

Figure 3. Complete table of results

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) 21HDD011

232.30 238.32 6.02 0.21 And 246.20 283.88 37.68 0.12 And 340.20 377.00 36.80 0.33 And 384.00 404.55 20.55 0.16 And 416.30 438.20 21.90 0.22 And 448.40 456.90 8.50 0.22 21HDD012

83.52 137.16 53.64 0.16 21HDD013

224.20 237.45 13.25 0.20 And 389.64 424.50 34.86 0.19 21HDD015

73.34 97.50 24.16 0.25 21HDD016

80.70 92.10 11.40 0.22 And 154.38 161.65 7.27 0.22 And 331.90 335.08 3.18 0.47 And 343.63 351.25 7.62 0.26 21HDD017

118.95 150.00 31.05 0.71 Incl 121.50 133.40 11.90 1.29 21HDD019

20.20 33.58 13.38 1.22 21HDD020

35.89 46.00 10.11 0.21 And 160.13 190.45 30.32 0.24 And 245.33 250.78 5.45 0.26 21HDD021

32.58 37.43 4.85 0.26 21HDD022

87.60 103.93 16.33 0.10 And 225.35 230.18 4.83 0.22 21HDD023

315.31 325.53 10.22 0.10 21HDD024

8.73 16.76 8.03 0.18 And 108.48 120.30 11.82 0.12 And 167.04 199.80 32.76 0.13 And 284.64 320.20 35.56 0.26 And 335.87 362.28 26.41 0.19

Figure 4. Drill collar table

Hole ID Easting (NAD83) Northing

(NAD83) Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Dip Azimuth 21HDD011 632413 7117559 1088 476.7 -45 288 21HDD012 632614 7118836 1273 400.81 -45 106 21HDD013 632893 7119104 1134 453.24 -50 286 21HDD014 630093 7118824 937 226.77 -45 112 21HDD015 630092 7118824 937 214.88 -65 248 21HDD016 629746 7118720 932 369.88 -45 112 21HDD017 630077 7119108 919 318.36 -55 108 21HDD018 633782 7117902 1329 349.45 -45 108 21HDD019 630230 7118773 960 509.78 -45 112 21HDD020 632027 7117691 977 344.73 -45 288 21HDD021 632027 7117691 977 393.8 -70 288 21HDD024 632134 7118458 1078 403.86 -45 109 21HDD022 631943 7118546 1052 297.79 -45 108 21HDD023 632708 7118219 1170 486.77 -45 290

Figure 5. Claim map of the Goodpaster District





About the Healy Project

Located in the prolific Goodpaster Mining District of Alaska, home of the Pogo gold mine, the Healy Project covers 18,470-hectares of Alaska state mining claims. The Healy Project was first identified and staked by Newmont Corporation in 2012, following a two-year regional stream sediment sampling program in eastern Alaska. Follow-up prospecting, mapping and systematic soil sampling defined multiple kilometer-scale gold, arsenic and antimony in soil geochemical anomalies. The Project is located along a major northeast trending fault system, as well as the prospective regional contact between metasedimentary rocks and Cretaceous intrusive rocks, similar to the neighbouring Pogo and Tibbs areas. The property scale structural geology is defined by numerous low-angle thrust faults cut by steeply dipping northeast trending faults. Gold anomalism is spatially associated with both steeply dipping faults and low angle thrust faults. No recorded exploration work had been done on the Healy Project prior to Newmont in 2012 and 2013. In 2018, Kenorland Minerals (formally Northway Resources Corp.) entered into an option agreement with Newmont and has now completed its Phase 1 Earn-in minimum work expenditures of US$4m for which it has earned a 70% interest in the Healy Project. Joint funding has commenced whereby Kenorland and Newmont are participating on a pro-rata basis of 70% and 30%, respectively.

Figure 6. Location of the Healy Project





QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Delta Junction to a Bureau Veritas Commodities laboratory in Fairbanks, Alaska. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250 where samples were crushed to 2mm and a 250g split was pulverized for analysis and then assayed for Gold. Gold in samples was analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish and over-limits re-analyzed gravimetrically. In zones with macroscopic gold the samples were first screened, and the fine fraction was fire assayed with AAS finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is heated in HNO3, HClO4, and HF to fuming and taken to dryness. The residue is dissolved in HCl and analyzed by a combination of ICP-ES/MS. All results passed the QAQC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. KLD is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds four projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chicobi Project is optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation, and the Hunter Project is optioned to Centerra Gold Inc. In Ontario, the Company holds the South Uchi Project under an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation. In Alaska, USA, the Company owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project as well as a 70% interest in the Healy Project, held under joint venture with Newmont Corporation.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

