Patrick Franco Named Vice Chairman at Global Heritage Fund

Global Heritage Fund announces that Patrick Franco will assume full-time leadership as Vice Chairman to accelerate strategic expansion activities. Global Heritage Fund, an international non-profit organization, invests in cultural heritage to advance sustainable economic development and provides emergency response to cultural heritage during crises.

Mr. Franco has extensive experience as a strategic advisor and COO, leading teams in blue chips and start-ups. He served as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Foxtons Plc, London's leading estate agent. He led digital transformation programs, including scaling up marketing, technology, and data analytics to improve customer experience. He was instrumental in Foxtons ESG programs and an ardent advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion within the property sector.

Prior to Foxtons, Mr. Franco served as Chief Operating Officer Credit Suisse Asset Management UK. There, he held strategy and business development roles across investment banking and wealth management in London, New York, and emerging markets. He joined Credit Suisse with a BA in Modern History & Politics from Oxford University (Pembroke College) and an MBA from University of Chicago (highest honors). Patrick is a dual U.S. and UK citizen and lives in London.

"Patrick has served on the Board of Global Heritage Fund for a decade, meeting with donors and key stakeholders in heritage conservation. I'm excited to work with him to execute our strategy to double the organization's revenues and dramatically increase our impact," said Global Heritage Fund Board Chair, Ro King. "Not only is Patrick an avid explorer, having visited 80+ countries, he also deeply cares about developing sustainable models for high-value tourism and local communities in need. There is no better ambassador for Global Heritage Fund."

"Patrick's record of accomplishment executing transformational growth initiatives and driving operational excellence can be applied at Global Heritage Fund," said Executive Director, Nada Hosking. "His commitment to our mission is evident as he engages with our projects and communicates our work to key stakeholders. I look forward to working with Patrick on strategies and partnerships to deliver our mission at scale."

"The Global Heritage Fund team is immensely talented, and I am delighted to work with them to build on the organization's recent momentum," noted Mr. Franco. "The world's cultural heritage is tested severely by destructive forces from climate change to armed conflict and demands increasingly urgent, innovative, and adaptive approaches to preserve our past. Global Heritage Fund is the perfect platform from which to take on this challenge."

ABOUT GLOBAL HERITAGE FUND

Founded in 2002 with the premise that cultural heritage protection can catalyze responsible social and economic development, Global Heritage Fund has worked in 20 countries supporting over 30 projects through creative collaborations and grassroots partnerships. Global Heritage Fund achieves its mission by developing programs that connect communities to expertise and funding, build resilience among stakeholders, create opportunity for local populations, foster innovation and creativity, and support sustainable travel. These efforts enhance local communities while preserving invaluable links to our shared human history.



Learn more at globalheritagefund.org.

