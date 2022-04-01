Alpine Summit Energy Partners Announces April 2022 Dividend

Nashville, Tennessee and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. ALPS ASEPF ("Alpine Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its current monthly dividend policy, the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per subordinate voting share for the month of April 2022. Simultaneously with declaring the dividend on the subordinate voting shares, the directors also declared a dividend on the Company's multiple voting shares equal to US$3.00 per share and a dividend on the Company's proportionate voting shares equal to US$0.03 per share.

The dividend is payable on April 29, 2022, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022. The dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc.

Alpine Summit is a U.S. based company that operates and develops oil and gas assets. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.alpinesummitenergy.com.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Chris Nilan, Senior Managing Director

Phone: 615.475.8320

Email: ir@alpsummit.com

Darren Moulds, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 403.390.9260

Email: dmoulds@alpsummit.com

