Middle-East and Africa Drones Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 07:39:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Middle-East and Africa Drones Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.



The Middle-East and Africa Drones Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

- There are more than 70 thousand active major construction projects in the Middle-East countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, etc. The demand for drones in the construction sector for applications such as 2D and 3D modelling and mapping, land surveying, progress monitoring, waste reduction, job site surveillance, etc. is increasing and is thus propelling the market growth in Middle East region.

- In Africa, the demand and implementation of drones is increasing in various regions for applications such as postal delivery and agriculture. The agriculture sector in Africa is witnessing the highest demand for drones for soil scanning (nitrogen content monitoring, electrical conductivity monitoring), crop monitoring, pesticide spraying, pest, weed and disease detection, fish population monitoring, etc.

- Technological advancements such as hybrid propulsion in Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) drones which increases the loitering time, Augmented Reality (AR) technology for 2D and 3D Mapping, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in crowd controlling, etc. is also propelling the growth of drones market in countries such as Israel and South Africa.

Download PDf Sample For More Information: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86373



Key Market Trends



Construction Application To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate



The construction application segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid infrastructure development and advancement in construction monitoring technology. Drone technology is currently being used for harnessing and sharing of real-time construction project insights that are used for effective collaboration, manpower planning, equipment planning, maintenance scheduling, safety monitoring, mapping, etc. without necessarily pausing or delaying the operations. Drones are capable of scanning and monitoring vast construction sites in considerably less time which is not possible for human operators and land-based scanners. Autonomous drones such as Quantix Mapper by AeroVironment, Percepto's Sparrow series drones, Airobotics are expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to their high loitering time. Furthermore, the drones integrated with advanced software applications that detect safety hazards such as gas leaks, large scale monitoring of sites such as oil and gas fields and ports using AI in extreme weather conditions such as rain and snow, etc., are likely to be adopted by regional end-users due to the contrasting weather in the Middle-East and Africa.



Israel Is Expected To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period



Israel houses the major research and development (R&D) centers of leading IT firms, such as Microsoft and Google, that are venturing into the commercial drone space. Israel also has a very supportive environment for drone startups that are developing technology for the construction, pharmaceutical delivery, agricultural management, security and surveillance, and other sectors. The decision of the Israel Defense Forces to replace the Chinese DJI drones with local drones is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Startups such as Flytrex are providing drone software solutions for managing pick and drop delivery operations, generating topographical and weather information, and also managing information such as other in-flight drones on a cloud infrastructure. It recently collaborated with Ukrainian Postal Service and a pharmaceutical delivery company to test its system in the tough-to-access locations in the African region. Another company Edgybees developed the world's first Augmented Reality technology for very fast-moving platforms and although Edgybees provide services in construction, urban planning, and other fields. The company's AR technology is primarily used for disaster management. Innovations, collaborations for technological developments are major factors that are propelling the growth of the drone market in the country.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86373​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



The Middle East And Africa Drones Market is a fragmented one with players such as SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, AeroVironment Inc., BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd., and Terra Drone Corporation, amongst others dominating the market. The technology development in the market is primarily driven by collaborations between drone manufacturers and drone solutions companies. In order to generate additional revenue, drone service providers are customizing their solution portfolio to fulfill the specific requirements of the end-user industries in the region, such as construction, infrastructure management, and security and surveillance in the Middle East region whereas in Africa, players such as WeRobotics Inc. are focusing on the future potential of the agricultural sector.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Middle-East and Africa Drones Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.