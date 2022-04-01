Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market: What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031?

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 07:38:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Europe airport baggage handling systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



The Europe airport baggage handling systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

- The airport construction industry in Europe is booming and there are major ongoing airport infrastructure development projects such as Berling Brandenburg Airport (scheduled to open in October 2020, an extension of Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport (Main building construction completed in March 2020), etc. that are propelling the growth of airport baggage handling systems in the European region.

- Worldwide air travel has grown at a historically sharp pace over the past two decades. Europe experienced an increase of 3.2% in the air passenger traffic in 2019. Airports in Europe are replacing their existing baggage handling systems with new BHS to enhance their operations and to cater to the increasing air passenger traffic in the region.

- The integration of Information Technology in logistics and baggage management has increased the service quality and efficiency of airport operations. Implementation of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, RFID etc. will help in further decreasing the number of mishandled baggage.

Key Market Trends



New Airport Construction is Generating Demand for New Baggage Handling Systems



The air passengers in European airports are increasing with the top 5 airports witnessing a growth of 16.5 million additional passengers in 2018. Frankfurt Airport achieved the highest growth rate of nearly 7.9 percent in passenger traffic in 2018. However, the passenger traffic saw little to no growth between 2018 - 2019 in major airports such as Heathrow, Charles de Gaulle, and Schiphol. However, many Eastern and Southern European airports such as Kyiv, Antalya, and Krakow witnessed a growth of more than 15% in passenger traffic between 2018 - 2019. Eastern and Southern Europe are expected to witness high growth in airport development with many major projects under construction to cater to the need for growing passenger traffic. Many airports with less than 15 million annual passenger handling capacity such as Ohrid and Osijek have seen a massive growth of more than 700% in passenger traffic during the last decade. Poland is planning to invest USD 10 billion for the construction of new Warsaw Solidarity Airport which is scheduled to be operational by 2027. Massive aviation development could be seen even in countries such as Armenia, Hungary, and Poland where low-cost carriers are enhancing their services to rival carriers from the Middle-East. Cities such as Prague and Budapest are witnessing a growth in tourism and innovation culture in the region which is making Eastern Europe a hotspot for technology business. The aforementioned developments and investments are propelling the market growth for airport baggage handling systems in Europe. However, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic will result in a drop in air passenger traffic for 2020 and will also result in countries delaying their ongoing plans for airport modernization.



France is Expected to Show Significant Growth in Europe Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market



France records the highest rate of air passenger traffic in Europe and the rate is constantly increasing owing to the development of other medium and small-sized airports, work, and education opportunities, etc. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the airport baggage handling systems market will witness significant growth. Due to growth in terrorism in the European region, France has invested in airport security solutions capable of efficiently scanning large amounts of baggage. Projects such as the terminal expansion of Marseille Provence International Airport which is expected to be completed by 2023, will boost the passenger handling capacity from 8 million to 12 million and total passenger handling capacity to 16 million passengers. Charles de Gaulle Airport will also receive a new terminal by 2024 owing to the scheduled Paris Olympics 2024. The terminal will serve more than 30 million passengers annually and will take the total annual passenger handling capacity of the airport to more than 120 million passengers. There are several baggage handling system players operating in France and are investing in customer service enhancement and technological developments. The aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the airport baggage handling systems market in France.

Competitive Landscape



The Europe airport baggage handling systems market is moderately fragmented with several global and local players catering to the need for large, medium, and small airports in the region. The market is dominated by few major players such as BEUMER Group, Vanderlande Industries, Siemens AG, etc. The market is witnessing a lot of collaboration between technology companies and baggage handling system manufacturers for developing smart baggage management systems. Players also strive to win contracts with major airports for generating revenues. For instance, in April 2020, Vanderlande Industries was selected as a strategic partner for baggage management for Heathrow Airport. The Pan Airport agreement will allow Vanderlande to build, operate, and maintain baggage handling operations at Heathrow Airport till 2030.



