Middle-East and Africa Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market: Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

- The rise in air passenger traffic across Middle-East and African countries such as Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Republic Of Congo, etc., due to rise in tourism, business travel caused by low airfares and rising standard of living is expected to propell the market growth for new and efficient airport baggage handling systems in the region.

- The construction of new airports and terminal expansion and up-gradation of existing airports in the Middle-East and Africa region will propel the market growth for airport baggage handling systems.

- The advancement in technology and implementation of smart IT solutions in baggage management is propelling the growth of the market especially in the Middle-East region. Technological advancements and programs such as IATA's One ID Project that will implement biometric facilitation, data science and artificial intelligence in baggage and cargo handling, boarding, etc. and deployment of autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the market growth owing to the high supply chain efficiency such programs will produce.

Key Market Trends



New Airport Development will Generate Demand for Advanced Baggage Handling Systems



According to IATA, the air passenger traffic is expected to grow with a significant rate of over 4% till 2037 for the Middle-East and Africa region. The airport construction and development is witnessing a significant growth due its proximity with significant markets such as Europe and Indian subcontinent. The growth in Middle-East is also fueled by the favorable environment for domestic carriers such as Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Qatar Airways, etc. which has led to the investments in cities such as Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, etc. and made them a major aviation hub. Airport developments are taking place in smaller countries as well in the Middle-East and Africa region. Tunisia has invested USD 840 million in the development of a new airport scheduled to be completed by 2030. Kuwait has also invested USD 4.3 billion in development of new terminals and new international airport. In Africa, Addis Ababa, Johannesburg, Dakar Blaise Diagne, Cape Town and other hub airports are being upgraded to enhance the customer quality service and passenger handling capacity. Such developments will simultaneously drive the growth of the airport baggage handling systems market.



Saudi Arabia to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The middle-East region accounts for 152 airport construction projects worth about USD 58 billion of which Saudi Arabia accounts for the largest share. Major airport projects such as the new Taif International Airport (expected time of opening is December 2020), capacity expansion of King Khalid International Airport, etc. is propelling the growth of the aviation industry in Saudi Arabia. Unified Model Projects, approved by GACA aims at the construction of several airports in Saudi Arabia to increase the connectivity and decrease the pressure of major hub airports. Al-Jouf International Airport is one such airport under the Unified Model Project, construction of which began in September 2019 and the expected date of completion is early 2022. Such projects will generate demand for new baggage handling systems. The baggage handling systems market will also be propelled by the technological development initiatives undertaken by organizations such as Technical Development For Contracting that runs the installation of baggage handling systems operations for GACA's 5 Airport project.

Competitive Landscape



The Middle-East And Africa airport baggage handling systems market is consolidated with several global players catering to the need for large, medium, and small airports in the region. However, the market is dominated by few major players. Some of the prominent players in this market are BEUMER Group, Vanderlande Industries, and Siemens AG. The market is witnessing major growth due to large scale foreign and domestic investment in technology development for smart baggage management systems. The main strategy for revenue generation adopted by major players includes winning the contracts with major airports and local governments.



