Asia-Pacific Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031

The Asia-Pacific airport passenger screening systems market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



- The rising number of terrorist and hostile activities around the world are forcing countries to increase their customs and border security. In this regard, airport security has become a matter of concern, thereby, acting as a driver for airport passenger screening systems.

- The number of travelers opting for air travel is increasing at a rapid pace, making it difficult for airports to handle a vast inflow of passengers. Also, an increasing number of passengers means that the security measures that need to be taken should also increase, which demands more investments in passenger screening systems.

- Technological developments such as powerful body scanners, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Blockchain technology, facial and biometric recognition is driving the market growth for passenger screening systems in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China.

- The outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic has deeply affected the aviation industry in Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand to place thermal imaging camera systems at airports to check the temperature of visitors is expected to significantly fuel the growth of thermal screening systems during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Technological Advancements are Driving the Market Growth



The advancements in digital technologies such as IoT, biometric, facial recognition, thermal screening, etc. are driving the market growth of airport passenger screening systems in the Asia-Pacific. Many airport development authorities across the Asia-Pacific region are collaborating with technology companies and startups to make the screening process smooth and enhance customer service. For instance, Singapore's Changi Airport collaborated with ICTS Europe and InnerEye for the development of a screening system that whitelists passengers and starts screening the passengers the moment they arrive at the airport. The whitelisted passengers, identified through facial and attire recognition faces fewer screening obstacles and checkpoints. Thus, the whole passenger screening chain can be calibrated according to the passengers. However the implementation of this technology depends on advancement in Artificial Intelligence that will require learning to differentiate between a potential threat and non-threat images. In South Korea, Smart Airport Plan is being executed at Incheon International Airport. The smart solutions implemented in the airport include walkthrough self-service screening systems, facial recognition powered SmartPass check-in and boarding, etc. In 2018, Government of India launched Digi Yatra program that will implement facial and biometric solutions to make security screening, check-in, baggage handling and other operartions seamless for passengers. As airports continue to adopt smart solutions to enhance the airport operations, it will simultaneously generate demand for new passenger screening systems during the forecast period.



China to Exhibit Significant Growth During the Forecast Period



China is expected to exhibit significant growth in airport passenger screening systems market owing to the increase in passenger traffic, new airport development, COVID-19 control measures, etc. The air traffic in China has increased significantly in past decade owing to the rise in leisure and business tourism. China witnessed a growth of nearly 49 million additional domestic passengers in 2018. Rapid technological and IT advancements in China are also fueling the market growth of passenger screening systems at airports. In November 2019, Smith Detection announced the tie-up with Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport for trial of their HI-SCAN 6040p 2-is dual X-Ray view unit and automated tray return systems. According to SITA, nearly 88% of China's carriers and airports wants to deploy AI programs by 2022. Currently, 27% of total airports in China has biometric boarding facility and this number is expected to go up to 66% by 2022. The large scale implementation of Blockchain, AI, biometric, and facial recognition technology is expected to drive the market growth for airport passenger screening systems in China during forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for airport passenger screening systems in the Asia-Pacific is fragmented with China being home to many local airport passenger screening technology manufacturers. However, the market is dominated by major global players such as Smiths Detection, Garret Electronics Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Nuctech Company Limited, etc. The market is witnessing a lot of collaborations, tie-ups, joint ventures between manufacturers, technological companies and other facility providers to produce cutting edge products to cater to location-specific needs of customers owing to rising trafficking of illicit goods, terrorism, stringent protocols, and standards, etc.



