Middle-East And Africa Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market: Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast: 2022-2031

The Middle-East and Africa airport passenger screening systems market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 8% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

- The Middle-East and Africa airport passenger screening systems market is expected to witness a healthy growth owing to the new airport developments taking place specifically in the Middle-East countries. The development of the business environment in the Middle-East and its proximity to the European and Indian markets is leading to the growth in air passenger traffic in the region, thus generating the need for advanced passenger screening systems for the faster and efficient boarding process.

- The rise in terrorism and border conflicts in the Middle-East and North Africa region over the past decade has increased the demand for airport passenger and baggage screening systems in the region.

- The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 has led to many domestic airlines, international and regional airports to implement strict measures to screen temperature of passengers through thermal cameras and devices to contain the spread of the pandemic. The outbreak has caused a massive surge in demand for passenger thermal screening devices in the region.

Key Market Trends



Information and Digital Technology Is Propelling The Growth Of Market



Several technologically advanced programs such as NEXTT (New Experience in Travel and Technology) initiative by IATA and ACI, IATA's One ID project, etc. which aims as creating digital passenger screening and baggage handling systems through the implementation of iris scan, biometric and facial recognition, etc. is propelling the growth of the market. Rise in air passenger traffic is also expected to increase the demand for efficient passenger screening systems at gulf airports. Airports in Middle-East are expected to handle 450 million passengers by 2025, thus creating a need to implement smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, IoT, etc for fast, smooth, and efficient screening of passengers. UAE is heavily investing in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and plans to save a lot on the operational cost by replacing immigration officers with AI-powered security gates and other systems by the end of the forecast period (2025). The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has led to many collaborations between airlines, airport authorities, technology companies, and government agencies and a huge demand for medical screening technology. Etihad Airways collaborated with Elenium Automation to deploy new medical screening technology at airports to monitor temperature, respiratory rate, and heart rate of passengers.The aforementioned factors are fueling the growth of airport passenger screening systems market in the region.



Saudi Arabia to Exhibit the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



The very prominent reason for the growth of passenger screening systems market in Saudi Arabia is the development of new airports and up-gradation and expansion of existing airports to cater to the rising air passenger traffic. Saudi Arabia holds the largest share of the ongoing USD 58 billion airport development projects in the Middle-East region. Projects such as Unified Model Project aims at developing several small, medium and large airports in Saudi Arabia to increase connectivity and reduce passenger handling pressure off major hub airports. Saudi authorities are also focused on the implementation of new technologies in aviation management to provide a hassle-free experience to customers. In 2018, General Authority Of Civil Aviation (GACA) awarded a modernization contract to SITA, that includes implementation of biometric and other technologies for making passenger screening operations highly efficient at 26 airports in Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape



The Middle-East And Africa airport passenger screening systems market is moderately fragmented. Some of the prominent players in the market are Rapiscan Systems (OSI Systems, Inc.), Garret Metal Detectors, CEIA SpA, and Leidos Holding Inc. among others. The major revenue-generating strategies adopted by key players is to win contracts from national and provincial governments in countries for airport development. The market is witnessing increased collaboration between various stakeholders of the regional aviation industry to enhance customer experience and curb the impact of unwanted situations.



