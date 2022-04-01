Ivor Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Ivor Exploration Inc. IVOR (the "Company" or "Ivor") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement between 5,000,000 and up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD$1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds from between $5 million and up to $10 million (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable into one additional Share at a price of CAD$1.85 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing.

The Company may pay finder's fees and/or commissions to eligible persons in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for drilling and geophysics on the Apex project, Nevada, and for general working capital purposes.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, all securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE.

About Ivor Exploration Inc.

Ivor Exploration is focused on identifying and developing new energy resources, including the Ultimate copper-molybdenum project in British Columbia. The Company recently acquired an option to purchase a 100-per-cent interest in the Apex project, Nevada, recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: David Forest, Chief Executive Officer, at #1080 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1H2, phone: 604-417-2960, email: notelaadvisors@gmail.com.

