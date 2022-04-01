Africa Oilfield Services Market Outlook – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 07:04:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Africa Oilfield Services Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Africa oilfield services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing exploration and production activities due to increasing crude oil and natural gas demand are likely to drive the Africa oilfield services market during the forecast period. However, volatile oil and gas prices are leading to the uncertainty among oil and gas operators, which is likely to restrain the growth of the Africa oilfield services market in the coming years.



- The drilling services segment is expected to lead the market for oilfields services, reasons being an increase in exploration activities and oil discoveries in recent years. With wells being drilled going farther away from land and into the sea and being drilled deeper than before the market oilfield services are expected to grow in the forecast period.

- Advancements in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling activities in the region and increasing primary energy consumption are expected to create ample opportunity for the market players in the coming years.

- Nigeria is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increased exploration activity in the country to compensate for declining fields elsewhere, and recent oil discoveries.

Key Market Trends



Drilling Services to Dominate the Market



- Drilling services make up for the biggest share in the oilfield services market, with drilling and completion services combined accounting for over 50% of the market.

- Oil and gas production has always been on an increase even when oil prices went down in 2014 because of the ever-increasing demand for oil and gas. This, in turn, requires an increase in oilfield services for more production from existing and new wells, signifying an increase in the oilfield services market.

- The active rig count has been on the rise in recent years, with around 920 active rigs in September 2016 to 1130 in September 2019, showing an increase in drilling activity and hence the oilfield services market.

- With the increasing crude oil prices, the upstream investment is expected to grow significantly and bring several projects online, thereby, driving the market.

- Almost all the easy oil being already discovered the wells now being drilled are deeper and more complex than before, also deep and ultra-deep-water drilling operations are also on the rise. Both factors have led to a growth in demand for oilfield services market.



Nigeria to Dominate the Market



- Nigeria is expected to dominate in the region in the forecast period, the increased pressure on oil & gas companies to discover new oil and gas reserves to compensate for reducing hydrocarbon production from existing and aging fields is expected to drive the market.

- Oil & gas exploration has been on the rise in the country after 2016, following a directive by the country's President Muhammadu Buhari to the NNPC to resume and increase exploration activities.

- In 2019 Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva announced that a massive discovery of oil estimated at around 1 billion barrel of oil was made in the northeastern part of the country.

- The average rig count in the country rose from 11 in 2015 to 16 in 2019, signifying an increase in drilling activity, both offshore and onshore.

- Therefore, the aforementioned factors are expected to help the market grow in Nigeria during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The Africa oilfield services market is partially fragmented with several small and big players operating in the market. Some of the key players in this market include Schlumberger Limited, Petrofac Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton Company, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

