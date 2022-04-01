Imperium Technology Group Project "METASENS," a Metaverse Built in Just 4 Months, Announces That Its Token Value Has Skyrocketed by 1,000%

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - METASENS, the metaverse project under Imperium Technology Group, took only four months to construct an NFT platform, created two blockchain games, and listed two cryptos on exchanges. One of the cryptos is "MSU," whose value increased by 1,000% after it was listed.
METASENS is a metaverse project led by a Hong Kong listco Imperium Technology Group and aims to provide an open GameFi platform and build a Universal Amusement Park together with global players. Every planet in this metaverse is an independent game IP. METASENS could feature infinite planets and game IPs, as it should be.
METASENS is also working on a major project called "Holosens," which is a Sandbox-style open world for players to edit 3D models in high resolution. Players can join Holosens and conduct land trades.
After integrating operations and R&D personnel from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore, METASENS launched a GameFi platform and an NFT marketplace in just two months.
As for its first game, MetaSnake's game demo attracted more than 30,000 players from over ten countries, including the United States, Germany, Thailand and Vietnam. All these were done in just four months.
Terry Yeung, METASENS Founder and Executive Director of Imperium Technology Group, said: "The key to these achievements is our team's shared vision."
With years of experience in the Blockchain and startup fields, Terry Yeung cultivated a tight and profound relationship with his teammates. He then led the world-class R&D and operations teams to seize the initiative when Metaverse became a rage. And also, build an economic system for the metaverse.
MSU is METASENS's governance token, holders can take part in METASENS decision-making and voting. Most activities in METASENS require MSUs to proceed. With more gaming planets being created, a METASENS economic ecosystem will emerge.
MSU's global debut was featured on the renowned AAX exchange on March 4. Over 1,000% of the token's value spiked up on the first day, growing from 0.25 USDT to nearly 3 USDT. The trading volume of MSU exceeded US$60 million in the first week.
###
Company Name: Imperium Technology Group Limited
Contact Person: Carbee Kwok
Phone: 852 9713 9575
Email: carbee@gogochart.com
Country: HK
Website: https://www.metasens.com/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118740
