Storage Class Memory Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share & Foreacst 2022-2031

Market Overview

The storage class memory market is projected to register a CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. Storage class memory (SCM) is the latest type of memory available in the market, created out-of flash-based NAND. It provides high performance as DRAM and is cost-effective as HDDs.



- Storage Class Memory (SCM) is playing a pivotal role in replacing the rotary mechanical storage, the disk drive, with solid-state, nonvolatile RAM, and thus, promises to provide high-performance and more energy-efficient solutions as compared to today's SLC/MLC NAND flash products.

- The prices of DRAM is increasing, owing to the imbalance between supply and demand. Observing the demand, the prices of DRAM will continue to grow as there is no viable substitute for DRAM. But, with storage class memory (SCM) coming into the picture, the players are shifting towards the adoption of SCM as it offers high computing power of DRAM at a much lesser price. Moreover, DRAMs also have limited memory, which is not the case with SCM; ultimately driving the growth for the SCM market.

- Additionally, the storage class memory performs better and faster than the current volatile DRAM memory as the content in it remain stored not only in the planned reboots but also in the incidents of unplanned crashes. This is possible due to a byte-addressable medium which eliminates the need for package data into 512-byte block. With its ability to overwrite files, the time it takes to write data is much lower, 9 microseconds for SCM vs. 90 microseconds to 100 microseconds in NAND. This factor fuels the demand for SCM in the age of adoption for cloud computing.

- However, The manufacturing cost of storage class memory is high, which is restricting the market growth to an extent, and it is expected to continue to follow a similar trend in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The adoption of the SCM is increasing year on year and hence its range of application. The scope of the study for storage class memory is limited to its use in a wide range of end-user application globally.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly



- Memory is the prime element in the design of modern electronics. Consumer electronics may use either volatile or non-volatile memory.

- High-resolution and high dynamic range displays, robots, toys, healthcare products, and every other consumer electronics product require SCM. As drone cameras gain resolution and drone flight times grow longer, the demand to safely and securely store and manage data increases. Thus, many drones and storage manufacturers are forming alliances. For instance, Seagate and DJI (the leading Chinese drone manufacturer) formed a strategic partnership to solve the storage demands of UAV users.

- The demand for SCM will also be driven by the transition of consumer electronics from 2D to 3D, owing to the increased data storage need. WD shipped 3D flash in 2018, with a shift to 96-layer 3D flash.

- The increase in laptops and tablets market is also driving the demand for SCM, as users want high speed. Thus, to complement the processing power, laptop and tablet manufacturers have planned to install SCM in these devices. For instance, HP and SanDisk partnered to innovate storage class products and collaborate on their current product portfolios.



North America to Hold a Major Share



- North America leads the storage class memory market as most of the storage class memory vendors are based out of North America. North America has one of the most developed economies in the world in the form of the United States and also the country retains its reputation of innovator and early adopter of the technologies. Moreover, most of the companies in healthcare, robotics and automotive segments, which make use of SCMs are located in this region.

- The rapid innovation happening in the robotics and automotive segments increasing the demand for storage class memory. The region is also accumulated with the presence of major players in these segments.

- Companies have started investing heavily in this region to reap the fruits of SCM. For instance, Intel invested in SCM and created a new type of memory- 3D XPoint and as a result of this, the revenue of its non-volatile memory solutions group surged 22.4% in 2018.

Competitive Landscape

The market for storage class memory is consolidated due to the presence of major players like Samsung and Panasonic dominating with their offerings in the market. Also, as the manufacturing cost is high for SCM, the entry for new entrant and gaining market share is challenging and hence, the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.



- April 2019 - Intel launched its Optane DC persistent memory DIMMs. Intel claims to deliver a breakthrough storage-class memory capacity to the Intel Xeon Scalable platform and the user can benefit from faster analytics, cloud services, virtualization, and next-generation communication services.

- August 2018 - Netlist, Inc., a provider of high-performance modular memory, introduced its HybriDIMM, a next-generation storage class memory solution that lowers cost and improves performance of big data analytics and in-memory computing, which will take place at the Convention Center.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

