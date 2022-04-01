Infinity Stone Ventures Enters Agreement to Acquire Claims Adjacent To Frontier Lithium

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. GEMS TLOOF (FSE: B2I0) (formerly, Contakt World Technologies Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which it will acquire a 100% interest in and to 72 mining claims located on ground adjacent to the Frontier Lithium, PAK Lithium project in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. The claims to be acquired are known as the PAK South Project and PAK Southeast Project (together, the "Projects"). In consideration for the Projects, the Company will pay $30,000 in cash and issue 2,000,000 class A subordinate voting shares ("Shares") of the Company to the arms-length vendors within five (5) business days of the date of the Agreement.

As the deal has just been signed, a Qualified Person (as such term is defined under NI 43-101) is reviewing information respecting the Projects.

"With Frontier Lithium announcing on February 16, 2022 405 meters of 1.5% Li2O, combined with upcoming increases in lithium battery production capacity in North America that will require increased supply of lithium, the opportunity presented by the PAK South and PAK Southeast acquisitions is timely", said Infinity Stone CEO, Zayn Kalyan. "We are excited to add our first energy metal project to the Company's diversifying portfolio, alongside our SaaS solutions Healthcheck and Contakt," added Mr. Kalyan.

Options Grant

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase an aggregate of 275,000 Shares to certain directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Option Grant"). Each Option confers upon its holder the right to purchase one Share at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant and the Options will vest as follows: (i) 25% on the date of grant; (ii) 25% three (3) months from grant; (iii) 25% six (6) months from grant; and (iv) 25% nine (9) months from grant.

Of the Options granted, 150,000 were granted to directors of the Company. The Company relied on sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority ‎Security Holders in ‎Special Transactions ‎‎("MI 61-‎‎101")‎ as the exemption from the formal ‎‎valuation ‎ and minority approval ‎requirements of MI 61-101, respectively, in respect of the ‎Options grant to the directors of the Company, as no securities of ‎ the Company are listed on a ‎specified market as defined in MI 61-101 and neither the fair ‎‎market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value ‎of the consideration for, the Options granted to the directors of the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's ‎‎market capitalization.‎‎

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.'s mission is to deliver solutions across industries. The Company's primary business units are Contakt World and HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and the Company is actively looking to acquire portfolio assets in other sectors such as SaaS solutions and energy metals.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

