Author Elton Nelson's New Book 'We Kissed' is the Heart-Breaking Account of a Husband Whose Wife Was Diagnosed With Dementia

Elton Nelson has completed his new book "We Kissed": a potent story that follows Elton and his wife in the last decade of their forty-year marriage as his wife's mind slowly falls into the depths of dementia. Elton helps to make things as easy and comfortable for her while personally grappling with the notion that even though she is still with him, he is gradually losing her each day.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elton Nelson's personal tale poses the question of what it's like to relate to someone with dementia, to maintain the love in one's heart as the person you fell in love with seems to drift away, along with many other questions as he shares stories of their life together, describing how the last decade was both the most challenging and also the most precious that they shared.

