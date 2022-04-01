Author John R. Wigington's New Book, 'Spontaneous Thoughts at Random,' is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Touches on the Deep Impact of Emotional Expression

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. - April 1, 2022 - (

John R. Wigington has completed his new book, "Spontaneous Thoughts at Random": a gripping and potent collection of poetry that reflects the emotional rollercoaster of the author's personal experiences. He shares his tumultuous journey through childhood, adolescence, a period of rebellion, and finally acceptance and maturity.

John R. Wigington shares that his goal in sharing this work is to "entertain, enlighten, or stimulate the mind of the reader to investigate, articulate, and captivate those feelings from emotions blessed upon us by our Creator, through the invention of words."

Author John R. Wigington's work includes poems entitled "The Highway," "Spontaneous Thoughts of Love," "The Perfect Marriage," "To One That's Bright and Shining," "Wishful Thinking," and many more.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John R. Wigington's impactful work allows readers to peer into the author's mind as he shares his innermost thoughts and feelings.

Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Spontaneous Thoughts at Random" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

