Author Patrick McFolin's New Audiobook 'Contemplation' is a Delightful Story of a Young Raccoon Who Learns to Slow Down and Appreciate the Wonders of the World

Patrick McFolin has completed his new audiobook "Contemplation": an important lesson in slowing down and engaging in deep thought to better cherish the gifts of life.

"The little raccoon sat in his grandpa's lap and began to look out to watch the sunset," writes McFolin. "The sun was just over the horizon, causing the sky to look like it was on fire. As the glow of the sun continued to vanish over the horizon, a new source of light began to appear in the meadow. Little lighting bugs started blinking their bright light as they seem to dance in the meadow and the trees."

"'Wow,' the little raccoon replied. He looked up at his grandpa and smiled.

"'What did you think about that little one?' he asked his grandson.

"'It was so pretty, the sun and the fireflies and...and…'

"His grandpa smiled and replied, 'Yes, it is.'"

Published by Audiobook Network, author Patrick McFolin's new audiobook is the perfect tool for teaching listeners of all ages the value in thinking critically of the world, no matter how large or small a topic might be. Just like the animated and spry raccoon who learns that life is not just about playing, listeners too will be able to learn the importance of deep thought and taking a moment to take in the world around oneself.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Contemplation" by Patrick McFolin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

