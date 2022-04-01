Author Larry Odom's New Book 'The Voice of Love' is a Powerful True Story About a Man Whose Life Was Going Nowhere Until He Heard God's Call

PETERSBURG, Va. - April 1, 2022 - (

Larry Odom, an east coast native now living in Texas, has completed his new book, "The Voice of Love": a gripping account of his trials and tribulations and eventual deliverance through AA, NA, and the presence of God in his life.

"God changes lives, and forever. Amen! He's the one, the only one, the Alpha and the Omega," Odom writes.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the story of Odom's life was full of strife, starting at a very young age. He is now on the path of redemption, thanks to his newfound faith and help from his sponsor and family.

Odom said he started hearing voices in his head when he overdosed on drugs and alcohol when he was in the U.S. Army. The voices eventually became his thoughts, until they took control of his life. He heard the voices in every decision that he had to make, what to do and what not to do, but he never told anyone but the chaplain that he was hearing voices inside his head. It was almost self-destruction.

Odom writes, "Every soul would like to do their own thing and make their own decision, but not I. I was totally messed up, until God stepped in and did a new thing in my life. Like they say, but God, he did it! He made a complete one-hundred-degree turnaround in my life, all because I asked him to. It was truly a big blessing."

