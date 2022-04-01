Author Caitlyn Herrera's new book 'Untamed' is a steamy novel that finds an alpha male courting the first woman to not accept him walking all over her

MEAD, Okla. - April 1, 2022 - (

Caitlyn Herrera has completed her new book "Untamed": a gripping and intense romance about a powerful alpha man who has always gotten everything he wanted with ease. However, his new romantic interest sets a challenge for him, and he must work at winning over her affections.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Caitlyn Herrera's thrilling tale follows Celine Wood, a member of a group of shapeshifters that transform into wolves, who has been branded as an outsider after her parents went rogue and left. She finds herself as the desired mate of Corvan Black, an alpha who has had nearly every woman in the pack; every woman except Celine. Although he is everything she could ever want in a man, Celine is hesitant to trust him and refuses to let him walk all over her.

Expertly paced and full of inventive characters, Herrera's exciting narrative will leave readers wanting more with each twist in this fantastic new novel. As Corvan inches ever closer to attaining his desires, he must change and respect Celine, who must open her heart to the devilish alpha.

Readers who wish to experience this titillating work can purchase "Untamed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

