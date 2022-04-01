Author Liise Davis' new book 'Mowgli and the Magic Bandana' is a heartwarming children's story about a rescue dog who is saved by the love of his forever family.

FAIR OAKS, Calif. - April 1, 2022 - (

)

Liise Davis, who lives in Northern California with her husband, Ken, and their small yellow dog, Mowgli, has completed her new book "Mowgli and the Magic Bandana": a cheerful and engaging children's story that follows the journey of a nervous rescue dog who learns to trust people and enjoy life again through the love and patience he finds in his forever home.

A lifelong dog-lover, Liise was inspired to write about Mowgli by watching love change him from a scared little rescue dog who hid from everything to an outgoing pup who makes people smile wherever he goes.

In the story, author Liise Davis describes Mowgli's journey, writing, "Soon he began to feel brave whenever he wore his bandana. He no longer shook when he got out of the car. As soon as Ken tied the red bandana around his neck and Kate kissed him on the nose, Mowgli was ready for adventure. 'That bandana must have some kind of magic in it,' Kate said."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Liise Davis' meaningful tale invites young readers and listeners to come along for the ride as Mowgli slowly begins to grow more confident in his new life, highlighting the impact kindness and love can have on an animal.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Mowgli and the Magic Bandana" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: