Author Mary DeBord's New Book 'Ike and Deat' is an Intricate Look at the Life and Times of the Author's Incredible Parents and the Family's History

Mary DeBord, a life-long lover of reading, crossword puzzles, and classical music, has completed her new book "Ike and Deat": an irreverent story detailing the author's family history, her parents' tumultuous relationship, and her upbringing along with her three siblings.

On her parents' relationship, DeBord writes, "People didn't get counseling in the early 1900s. Ike and Deat loved each other, but they were oil and water. He couldn't believe she loved him and constantly wanted her to prove it. Raised voices and thumps and bumps upstairs as they argued caused us kids to cringe and cry downstairs. One of the times Dad left, he had thrown clothes in a bushel basket. We begged him not to leave. He told my sister that his body would be found in the river. Once they fought over a shotgun, each thinking the other wanted it to kill themselves."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary DeBord's intimate tale shows the struggles her family faced while growing up and how, despite her parents being diametrically opposed in many ways, they managed to do their best while raising DeBord and her siblings. Readers will be transported back in time and witness one family's bumpy history as they deal with interpersonal conflict and historical events that affected their everyday lives.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Ike and Deat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

