Author Scott Russell's New Book 'Mothers, Puppets, and Thieves' is a Dramatic Story in Which Different Worlds Are Brought Together Through Passion, Revenge, and Crime

Scott Russell, a man who lives passionately despite his disability, has completed his new book "Mothers, Puppets and Thieves": a gripping story that follows Sylvia, the perfect stay-at-home mom and wife, as she suddenly finds her life flipped upside down as she is arrested for a crime that she did not commit and must fight tooth and nail to regain the normal that she had, for so long, crafted for herself.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Scott Russell's whirlwind tale brings together Sylvia and a group of teens that are living life as fast as they can between school, music, drugs, and crime, together in a story of love, crime, and dreams, with a custodian and a chemist that somehow work as the glue that stops this powder keg from exploding.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Mothers, Puppets, and Thieves" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

