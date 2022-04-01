Author Dr. Ramin Manshadi's New Audiobook 'The Wisdom of Exercise Health' is a Practical, Instructive Guide to the Benefits of Exercise on Heart Health

STOCKTON, Calif. - April 1, 2022 - (

Ramin Manshadi, MD, a practicing interventional cardiologist and married father of three, has completed his new audiobook "The Wisdom of Exercise Health: Feel Better Than Ever While Protecting Yourself Against a Wide Range of Illnesses": a thorough exploration of the myriad factors affecting heart health and longevity. Dr. Manshadi is the founder and president of Manshadi Heart Institute, the past president of the California Chapter of American College of Cardiology, team cardiologist for Sacramento Republic Professional Soccer team, director of Soccer Operations for Saint Mary's High School, sport cardiology consultant for University of the Pacific in Stockton, cochair and the founder of California Chapter of American College of Cardiology committee on Exercise Health and Sport Cardiology, clinical professor at UC Davis Department of Medicine and adjunct professor at Stanford Department of Cardiovascular Medicine.

Ezra A. Amsterdam, MD, Distinguished Professor, Cardiology and Internal Medicine, Associate Chief (academic affairs), Cardiology, University of California-Davis, School of Medicine, Sacramento, California says, "Dr. Ramin Manshadi has once again articulated his love of the heart, of health, and of exercise. This compact and informative volume follows his first book, 'The Wisdom of Heart Health,' in which he expounded on the marvels of the human cardiovascular system and approaches favorable to its long-term performance. In The Wisdom of Exercise Health, he clearly communicates the benefits of exercise, its practical and safe application, and its limitations. He addresses the application of exercise in terms of age, health status, gender, and multiple other potentially complicating factors. Dr. Manshadi provides a valuable narrative tour of the spectrum of cardiovascular disease for the lay reader and the beneficial potential of exercise. All in all, he has produced an important work that will be valuable to all who are interested in the what, why, and how of exercise for health."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Ramin Manshadi, MD's new audiobook is an essential guide for anyone seeking fact-based information on maximizing their personal health.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "The Wisdom of Exercise Health: Feel Better Than Ever While Protecting Yourself Against a Wide Range of Illnesses" by Ramin Manshadi, MD, through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

