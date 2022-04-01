Author The Mad Poet's New Book 'From the Heart' is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Allow Readers to Experience the World Through the Author's Eyes

NEW YORK - April 1, 2022 - (

)

The Mad Poet, who was born in northeastern New York, has completed his new book "From the Heart": a gripping and potent collection of poems that delve into the deepest emotions of the human experience.

Born the third and final child of a carpenter and a housewife in a small town in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, the author owes most of what is "him" today to that small town and his parents.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, The Mad Poet's meaningful work includes poems such as "Poet's Soul," "Prose of Life," "Contemplation," "Miscellaneous," "Poetic Dreams," "Let All Hatred Be at Rest," "Someone Special," "Religious Theory," "The Comfort of Together," "Not Death's Pain, But E'er the Joy of Life," "Unconditional Love," and many more.

Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "From the Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: