Author Rich Golden's New Audiobook 'Golden Jubilee' is an Eye-Opening True Story of Corruption and Cover-Up in Finance and the Disappearance of Over a Trillion Dollars

Rich Golden has completed his new audiobook "Golden Jubilee: The Federal Land Distribution Act and the Unexecuted Supreme Court Order": a gripping and enlightening story of a trillion dollars gone missing, and how its vanishing led to the discovery of corruption.

"Twenty years ago, I predicted a national and subsequent global Jubilee, or forgiveness of debt," writes Golden. "Today, Jubilee is commonly discussed among nations, as details of a global reset in the form of debt forgiveness are being considered.

"I also predicted, along with the disclosure of these unexplained trillions of dollars discovered in the Federal Reserve, a plan to distribute the wealth hidden in federal and state lands to the American people. That plan is revealed in this book as well, along with how it will positively affect the major problems in society today.

"The fact that these predictions are currently coming true in front of our eyes, given thirty-five years of detailed research on the subject of Jubilee and how it relates to our nation in modern times, would constitute me to be a credible witness in any court of law on the subject of Jubilee."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Rich Golden's new audiobook will captivate listeners by delving into the circumstances that led to over a trillion dollars in commission on a Russian brokerage deal disappearing and never reaching the proper destination. Listeners will be shocked to discover how the money was recovered and find out the ones responsible for uncovering the truth.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Golden Jubilee: The Federal Land Distribution Act and the Unexecuted Supreme Court Order" by Rich Golden through Audible, the Apple iTunes Store, or Amazon.

