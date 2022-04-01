Author John M. Powell's New Audiobook 'Here Come the Romans' is an Enlightening Historical Look at How the Roman Empire Helped to Shape the New Testament

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - April 1, 2022 - (

John M. Powell holds a B.A. in Bible and Theology, a Master of Theological Studies Degree, and he is a Ph.D. Candidate in Bible Exposition. He has completed his new audiobook "Here Come the Romans": an invaluable source of information pertaining to how the Roman Empire influenced authors of the New Testament.

On why one should examine the Bible through secondary sources, Powell writes, "The study of extra-biblical literature (literature outside of the Bible) is important today to understand the history surrounding the events recorded in the Bible. It is not only important for researchers but also for Christians, students, teachers, and those who minister from the Bible. Where the Bible is silent in regard to the rise of sects, empires, and religious movements, our study of Second Temple literature, for instance, will enhance our understanding of the pre-history and history surrounding the New Testament period in a clearer light where these terms overwhelmingly appear. 'Here comes the Romans' is also designed to give us an introduction to the story of the New Testament by bringing us into it at the introductory stage. It equips us with a greater depth of the history surrounding the shaping and development of Judaism and the New Testament. It helps us understand the world around Christ regarding how things got there and why things were the way they are/were during the time of Jesus' earthly ministry."

Published by Audiobook Network, author John M. Powell's new audiobook will help listeners better understand the life and times of Jesus Christ and his followers by revealing the world in which they lived from a historical standpoint. Powell not only discusses how the Romans influenced the New Testament during its Greco-Roman setting but also delves into how their reaches can be felt in our modern world and continue to influence our understanding of Jesus' teachings.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Here Come the Romans" by John M. Powell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

