Author I. M. Skeery's New Audiobook 'Stories for Around the Campfire' is a Stimulating Collection of Tales Meant to Spark the Listener's Imagination

I. M. Skeery, a published author who grew up on a small cotton farm in Texas, has completed his new audiobook "Stories for Around the Campfire": a thrilling array of stories that give the listeners a chance to step out of reality into the land of their own imaginations. The constant hard work on the farm provided Skeery the opportunity to use his imagination and listen to his own family's storytelling traditions, and he hopes this book will start new traditions in other families.

Skeery states, "These stories can be told to your children in backyard campouts away from cell phones and computers. With these stories, you may be given a boost to your own imagination so you can tell your own stories to your children."

Published by Audiobook Network, Skeery's new audiobook is a great reminder that there is life away from technology. The old-fashioned art of storytelling does not have to take a back seat to progress.

Skeery's book is the perfect escape for listeners of all ages.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Stories for Around the Campfire" by I. M. Skeery through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

