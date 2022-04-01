Author James Bond's new book 'Empty Promise Places' follows a boy and his family as they struggle to survive the life they are given in Appalachia

BRIELLE, N.J. - April 1, 2022 - (

)

James Bond, a former marine and electrical engineer, has completed his new book "Empty Promise Places": a gripping book that focuses on a small family in Appalachia, living a life radically different from many readers not from the region, full of hardship but illustrative of a people that are strong and rich in culture.

The stories contained in this eye-opening account will perhaps astonish readers who are unfamiliar with the everyday lives of those growing up in poverty in America.

Bond says, "This story is sure to appeal to fans of The Glass Castle and will strike a familiar chord for many in Appalachia."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Bond's inspiring tale follows the author as he catches glimpses of the world beyond his own that inspire him to go and see that world, to explore and learn everything that it has to offer, from his step outside of home to joining the Marine Corps and seeing the world.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Empty Promise Places" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

