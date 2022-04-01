Author Sampson Obeng's New Audiobook 'The Lifestyles of New Yorkers' Shares Facts and Detailed Observations About Life in New York City From an Immigrant's Perspective

AVENEL, N.J. - April 1, 2022 - (

Sampson Obeng, an architectural designer currently living in New Jersey with his family, has completed his new audiobook "The Lifestyles of New Yorkers": an engaging guide to New York from an immigrant's perspective that covers topics including fashion, sports, neighborhoods, holidays, gay marriage, and more.

Author Sampson Obeng discusses the inspiration behind his work, writing, "To the best of my knowledge understandably when I first saw the New Yorkers, I was in a state of euphoria concerning the awesome lifestyles of the great people on earth. I choked out a few words the first time I interacted with them. I immediately realized there is so much more to explore about their characteristics and to create a highly readable novel about them to the world's profundity of their lifestyles."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Sampson Obeng's new audiobook is an insightful compilation of information and interesting observations about life in New York.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "The Lifestyles of New Yorkers" by Sampson Obeng through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

