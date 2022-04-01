Author Cora Fleeta Hill's new book 'Incarcerated Son' is a true-life journal about a mother's heartrending, personal experience with her son being incarcerated

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - April 1, 2022 - (

Cora Fleeta Hill, a primary and preschool teacher, has completed her new book "Incarcerated Son": a gripping and potent work that sheds light on the pain and tragedy of having a relative who is incarcerated.

Author Cora Fleeta Hill describes her experience, writing, "Mothers and families do not feel comfortable sharing these hurtful stories and lawbreaking experiences. I definitely stepped completely out of my comfort zone to reveal the contents of my real-life journal. People will judge and criticize me. My incarcerated son has consumed my life totally. It has negative impacts on my health, friends, and family. Physically, as well as mentally, I feel all used up."

She goes on to describe the purpose of her work, writing, "This book is a true-life journal for others to relate to. Perhaps headed down the path of destruction. Also for those who support incarcerated sons with letters, money on the books, phone calls, and visitations. There are two sides to this painful story—there is the struggle to get through day by day and the underlying issues. The reader can decide which one directly or indirectly impacts the life of the incarcerated son."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cora Fleeta Hill's impactful work shares the author's personal diary entries throughout this experience, revealing her state of mind and constant worry throughout the process.

Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Incarcerated Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

