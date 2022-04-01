Author Cora Fleeta Hill's new book 'Incarcerated Son' is a true-life journal about a mother's heartrending, personal experience with her son being incarcerated

Cora Fleeta Hill, a primary and preschool teacher, has completed her new book "Incarcerated Son": a gripping and potent work that sheds light on the pain and tragedy of having a relative who is incarcerated.
Author Cora Fleeta Hill describes her experience, writing, "Mothers and families do not feel comfortable sharing these hurtful stories and lawbreaking experiences. I definitely stepped completely out of my comfort zone to reveal the contents of my real-life journal. People will judge and criticize me. My incarcerated son has consumed my life totally. It has negative impacts on my health, friends, and family. Physically, as well as mentally, I feel all used up."
She goes on to describe the purpose of her work, writing, "This book is a true-life journal for others to relate to. Perhaps headed down the path of destruction. Also for those who support incarcerated sons with letters, money on the books, phone calls, and visitations. There are two sides to this painful story—there is the struggle to get through day by day and the underlying issues. The reader can decide which one directly or indirectly impacts the life of the incarcerated son."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cora Fleeta Hill's impactful work shares the author's personal diary entries throughout this experience, revealing her state of mind and constant worry throughout the process.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Incarcerated Son" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.