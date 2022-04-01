The First Dedicated DBT IOP/PC Opens in Maryland



GenPsych PC

Genpsych logo





COLUMBIA, Md. - April 1, 2022 - (

)

GenPsych PC, a provider of mental health services since 2005, opens a new location in Columbia, Maryland and offers the first dedicated DBT and DBT-informed program in Maryland.

The GenPsych Columbia location offers adult mental health programs, dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) programs, and adolescent programs.

The Adult Mental Health Program is an intensive and comprehensive program to help individuals struggling with various mental health concerns.

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Program is an evidence-based cognitive-behavioral therapy that focuses on skill training in the following areas: mindfulness, emotion regulation, distress tolerance, and interpersonal effectiveness.

GenPsych Adolescent Program is an outpatient program that aims to help teens struggling with various issues such as anxiety, depression, defiance, anger, bipolar, and more.

"We are very excited about extending our services to the state of Maryland and providing its communities and neighboring states on the east coast with our facilities focused on helping to resolve the escalating substance abuse and mental health crisis," said Kemi Olukoya, GenPsych Chief Marketing Officer.

GenPsych offers a partial care program (PC) that runs five days a week and an intensive outpatient program (IOP) that runs three to five days a week. While enrolled in any program, clients participate in both individual and group therapies.

The GenPsych Columbia location address is 9710 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 1-100, Columbia, MD 21046. Further information about Columbia location and other GenPsych programs can be found on GenPsych website www.genpsych.com.

Founded in 2005, GenPsych PC is an elite mental health and substance abuse treatment provider dedicated to helping clients regain their emotional and physical health in a safe, supportive environment. GenPsych currently operates 10 locations in Maryland, New Jersey, and Florida.

Media Contact:

Kemi Olukoya

908-300-1426

kolukoya@genpsych.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: