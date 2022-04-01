Author Carol Vance Edwards' New Audiobook 'Adventures From the Edge' Chronicles the Exciting New Lease on Life a Woman Past 50 Found During Her Travels

FLORENCE, S.C. - April 1, 2022 - (

)

Carol Vance Edwards, a writer who has traveled extensively, has completed her new audiobook "Adventures from the Edge: How a Quintessential Wife and Mother Morphed into a Free and Independent Warrior Marching Through Life with Awe and Wonder": a fascinating account of how one woman discovers the world as she approaches the golden years. Exploring remote and exciting corners of the globe, she proves it is never too late. This book is an "Indiana Jones" for girls of all ages.

Edwards writes, "'Adventures from the Edge' follows a suddenly single, middle-aged educator coping with life after marriage, life after 50, and life on the edge. Embracing a totally new world with awe and wonder, these adventures lead the reader through the jungles of Guatemala, aboard the luxury of cruise ships, to the breathtaking wilds of Africa. Many frightening, funny, and factual accounts lead the reader to the next adventure on the edge."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Carol Vance Edwards' new audiobook is an exhilarating story full of memorable escapades as she explores new domains and joins wild expeditions. Casting off into the unknown led her to find peace, confidence, and independence.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Adventures from the Edge: How a Quintessential Wife and Mother Morphed into a Free and Independent Warrior Marching Through Life with Awe and Wonder" by Carol Vance Edwards through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.

Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.

###

Press Release Service by

Original Source: