Author Asheka Joseph's New Book 'And Then What…' is an Exciting Collection of Short Stories Based on the Imagination of a Child That Will Educate and Entertain

Asheka Joseph has completed her new book "And Then What…": a captivating collection of imaginative short stories that give examples of numbers, letters, colors, and life lessons, such as doing homework and eating vegetables.

Complete with colorful illustrations, this collection of creative and interesting stories provides entertainment as well as impactful lessons for young readers and listeners to enjoy.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Asheka Joseph's meaningful work includes stories such as "Nature Adventure," "Rainy Day Adventures," "Homework," "Gary the Giraffe," "Show Your Talent," "I Think I Can," "Zoo Day," "Blue the Dog," "No Fears No Worries," and more.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "And Then What.." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

