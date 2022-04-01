Capacitive Ceramic Pressure Sensors Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 05:44:18 / Comserve Inc. / -- Capacitive Ceramic Pressure Sensors Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The capacitive ceramic pressure sensor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period . Pressure sensors with a capacitive cell have been designed to offer unique and accurate results than the existing equipment. The distinct advantages of ceramic material allow sensors to provide long-term stability and reliability, with high resistance to pressure.



- The simple and robust mechanical structure of the capacitive ceramic pressure sensor enabled bundles of its applications for industrial purposes. Capacitive pressure sensors can sustain harsh industrial conditions due to the use of ceramics, also provides a quicker response rate.

- Ceramic material offers better stability, accuracy, and reliability because of the material resistant to the external environment driving the market growth. Hence, these sensors are used in ships and submarines in various operations that require pressure sensing.

- Pressure sensors are needed to estimate the depth of the surrounding environment at which they are operating and also for detailing the marine conditions that the vessels are operating. Additionally, oxygen requirements of underwater projects are also regulated by the pressure sensors.

- Ceramic capacitive pressure sensors are also a cost-effective alternative to the existing metal diaphragm cells which is also fueling growth to the market. However, due to high competition in the market players are adopting competive pricing strategies. This factor is somewhere limiting growth to the market.

The capacitive pressure sensors detect the deviation in the dimensions of the material due to the pressure exerted externally and convert it into electric signals. The scope of the study for a capacitive ceramic pressure sensor market is limited to the application of the sensor in a wide range of end-user industries globally.

Automotive Applications to Show Significant Growth



- Essential requirements in the design and manufacturing of pressure sensors for automotive applications include optimal performance in a range of temperatures, vibration, media, shock, and electromagnetic conditions, i.e., the sensor must be durable enough to perform vital functions.

- The ceramic capacitive pressure sensors are suitable for measuring relative or absolute pressure of media present in the most sophisticated vehicle systems. Ceramic material makes it ideal against PC-LD and MD-HD treatments for engines. Moreover, the rapid evolution of the automotive sector with the advent of autonomous vehicles or electric vehicles are emphasising on the miniaturisation of equipment for the applications which are primarily driving the market growth.

- Major automotive manufacturers are expanding their manufacturing capacity. For instance, German automotive manufacturer Volkswagen is investing over USD 800 million for producing a next-generation electric vehicle in the United States.

- The global sales of Electric Vehicles crossed the 1400 thousand mark in 2018. Also, in the United States, EVs sales have shown more than 70% growth from the previous year in 2018, stated by EV-Volumes.com. The huge demand for automotive vehicles and its rapid developments augmenting the capacitive pressure sensor market.



North-America Region to Dominate the Market



- North America is expected to dominate the capacitive pressure sensor market due to the stable industrial structure across the domains. The growing research and development in the region drive the region to dominate in innovations and its commercialization.

- Medical applications of the ceramic capacitive sensors have shown significant growth over the year as innovation on packaging creates a eutectic die bond over the ceramic substrate and offers hermetic seal even in the presence of harsh fluids. Respirators, ventilators, vital sign monitors, and air flow applications are a few major medical end-user applications, which deal with the high-value stakes incorporated with equipment accuracy.

- New research developments are being carried out by many tech companies and launching their products into the market for monitoring blood pressure. For instance, tech giant Apple Inc. filed a patent application for blood pressure monitoring software framework based on a smartphone app and wearable devices for solving data reliability for the wearable.

- The region also leads in aerospace and defense industry. The United States is the leading country for defense spendings. According to SIPRI, in 2018, the country spent 3.2% of its GDP on military expenditure. Also, NASA has announced its ten-year plan of next projects and focus on expansion and exploration throughout the solar system.

- These massive investments by the organizations in the regions are driving the market for a capacitive pressure sensor and its applications.

With the declining product cost of capacitive pressure sensors, the rise in the entry of the players offering the product is observed. Additionally, the lack of differentiation in the product offerings made the vendors for adopting competitive pricing strategies. Hence, due to the presence of many players, the market trend is towards fragmentation.



- May 2019 - Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer, and supplier of electronic components introduced its new model BPS140 pressure sensors. They feature ceramic port to enhance compatibility with certain harsh media. The comapny claims that it is a robust device with a structure that is capable of handling high-pressure ranges (15 to 500 PSI) even at high temperatures.

- Mar 2019 - Turck launched a new PS+ series of pressure sensors with capacitive touch pads. The robust sensors are the first products of a modular fluid sensor series that enables customers to provide reliable measuring instruments with intuitive operation. The PS+ Series is designed for pressure ranges up to 600 bar and is available with proven ceramic measuring cells (PS310).

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

