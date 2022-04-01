Business Analytics Market Inclinations and Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:58:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Business Analytics Market analyze market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



Market Overview



The Business Analytics Market was valued at USD 67.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 103.65 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. Virtualization and explorative data analysis for business users have evolved into one of the most important trends in the business analytics market. A host of major industries are also leveraging the power of business analytics to make strategic business decisions.



- Managers and executives in lines of business and departmental functions want to obtain a comprehensive situation awareness and an understanding of predictive patterns by analyzing diverse data. Leading vendors took other steps to make their solutions smarter and faster, including enhancing internal capabilities for pre-building queries and using machine learning and other artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to speed data preparation.

- The high initial investment can be a restraint to the growth of the market as affordability can be a problem for many companies, especially for small and medium enterprises.

- While business analytics helps in supply chain management, inventory management measures the performance of targets, as well as risk mitigation plans when it comes to manufacturing. It also plays an important role in fraud detection and defense.

- BFSI sector has the largest adoption of business analytics presently among other end-user segments. Retail and e-commerce are also expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report



Business analytics refers to the skills, technologies, practices for continuous iterative exploration, and investigation of past business performance to gain insight and drive business planning. Business analytics software is being used by companies for query reporting and analysis tools, advanced and predictive analytics, location intelligence, content analytics, data warehousing platform, and enterprise performance management.



Key Market Trends



Healthcare Sector Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market



- With more fiscal and regulatory pressure than ever before, healthcare providers are rethinking how they can operate and create new systems to make care more cost-effective. In this regard, business analytics can go a long way in helping clinics, hospitals, and medical practices discover new ways to streamline operations.

- The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) led a study that shows a 6% increase in the number of organizations using clinical and business intelligence (C&BI) since 2013.

- Moreover, with the implementation of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) have become mandatory, and the adoption has risen to more than 90% of healthcare providers.

- Business analytics can be utilized to improve almost any aspect of healthcare operations. For instance, by analyzing patterns in emergency-room care, hospitals can refine their staffing strategies, determining how many nurses may be required during different shifts.

- For Philips Group, health monitoring and analytics accounted for the majority of the sales of healthcare informatics. Furthermore, 52% of the providers are using their EMR/HIS (Hospital Information Services) vendor for C&BI. With this increase in healthcare informatics and EMRs, business analytics in the industry is expected to have significant growth potential.



North America to Lead the Market



- Along with mobile, social, and cloud, analytics and associated data technologies have risen to become one of the core disruptors of the digital era. Over the past few years, major organizations in the region have transitioned from traditional data management approach toward a business-driven data approach.

- The emergence of agile processing models enabled the same instance of data to support batch analytics, interactive analytics, global messaging, database, and file-based models in different types of organizations in the United States.

- Recently, the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach was able to determine that it was overpaying for pacemakers for cardiovascular care and was able to negotiate a better price with the supplier by leveraging business analytics.

- Using global positioning data and other related metrics, emergency medical services (EMS) providers have been able to improve response time. Jersey City Medical EMS was able to cut its average response time to less than six minutes by using business analytics.



Competitive Landscape



The business analytics market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many small and medium-sized companies that are competing with each other and also with large enterprises. Some key players in the market include IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, among others. Some key recent developments in the market include:



- March 2019 - The Australian supermarket chain, Woolworths deployed Tableau analytics software which will help them to make insight-driven decisions.

- October 2018 - Oracle innovated its NetSuite to help business across industries grow sales, expand globally, and empower business users.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Changes in Business Environment

4.3.2 Increasing Volumes of Data

4.3.3 Increased Emphasis on Gaining Insights Into Consumer Behavior

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Investment Costs and Reluctance in Adoption Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software

5.1.1 Query Reporting and Analysis Tools

5.1.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics

5.1.3 Location Intelligence

5.1.4 Content Analytics

5.1.5 Data Warehousing Platform

5.1.6 Enterprise Performance Management

5.2 By Deployment Model

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud-based

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.2 Energy and Power

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Telecom and IT

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Tibco Software, Inc.

6.1.6 SAS Institute, Inc.

6.1.7 Infor, Inc.

6.1.8 Microstrategy Incorporated

6.1.9 QLIK Technologies, Inc.

6.1.10 Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.)



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

