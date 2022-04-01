High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share & Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:57:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market analyze market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



The high-performance computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% over the forecast period. With the growth of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 3-D imaging, the size and amount of data that organizations have to work with is growing exponentially. Therefore, fueled by the growth of AI and IoT, high-performance computing is increasingly used to drive commercial, industrial and personal usage.



- The adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) systems with computer-aided engineering (CAE) software for high-fidelity modeling simulation is on the rise among various industries, such as automotive, discrete manufacturing, and healthcare robotics.

- Additionally, the regulatory requirements for energy consumption, sustainability and safety, and the cost pressure are at the top across the world, which are rapidly increasing, resulting in increased complexity for the engineers in the field for development. Hence, digital engineering is gaining importance as a core strategy to these challenges with virtual testing and simulation for every aspect of the products in the automotive industry.

- In November 2018, Intel had unveiled Cascade Lake Advance Performance (AP), a 48-core Xeon variant aimed at the high performance computing crowd. Intel characterized the new AP processor line as designed for the most demanding high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads.

- HPC services are also getting traction in recent years. These services are the majority, in terms of consultation, deployment, and maintenance. Companies, such as HPE, have mentioned focusing on providing HPC services, such as advisory services and professional services for integration and installation.

- Moreover, cloud-based HPC solutions are gaining traction in the market due to their cost-effective pay-as-you-go pricing model. This has become a critical factor in driving the market as the volume, variety, and velocity of data generated have evolved exponentially and are expected to further increase with the 5G technology already getting adoption.

- HPC has been recognized as one of the powerful tools in assisting the healthcare sector and the researchers to fight against COVID-19. Folding home is one such project lead by OCF for simulating protein dynamics, including the process of protein folding and the movements of proteins implicated in a variety of diseases. The University of Aberdeen, the University of East Anglia, and the Plymouth Marine Laboratory have joined this project to run simulations of protein dynamics on their personal computers and provide new opportunities for developing therapeutics.

- However, the rising concerns related to the safety and legitimate use of this data is a major challenge for the growth of this market.



Key Market Trends



Financial Service to Occupy a Significant Share



- The HPC market is experiencing high demand from the financial service industries among other end-user applications. The majority of the existing infrastructure is challenging, due to the poor alignment with the business needs and resulting in higher complexity.

- Thus, the financial services organizations are modernizing their IT infrastructure with innovative solutions, to offer competitive differentiation. HPC offers greater speed, agility, and scalability, which are highly essential in the industry.

- Apart from this, the trader works in a complex trading environment which includes multiple graphic-intensive monitors for viewing numerous applications at a time in limited space. Thus, access to time-sensitive and live feed applications is expected to drive the HPC demand in the financial service industries.

- According to IBEF, the Mutual Fund (MF) industry in India has seen rapid growth in Assets Under Management (AUM). Total AUM of the industry stood at Rs 23.16 trillion (US$ 321.00 billion) as of February 2019. At the same time, the number of Mutual funds (MF) equity portfolios reached a high of 74.6 million as of June 2018.

- Indian Government is also taking the initiative to boost the financial services industry. For example, in December 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed direct overseas listing of Indian companies and other regulatory changes. It has provided companies with a broader investor base, better valuation, increased awareness, analyst coverage, and visibility.



Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth Rate



- China and Japan are largely responsible for the rapid growth of HPC systems in the Asia-Pacific region. After the United States, China has one of the well-developed HPC systems, having ramped up the HPC investment quicker than the other countries.

- A major driver for the market in China is the country's "national AI development plan" released in July 2017 that reveals the country is committed in spending USD 22.15 billion on Artificial Intelligence research by 2020 and USD 59.07 billion by 2025. This plan is aimed at positioning China as a market leader in Artificial intelligence in driverless technology, consumer Artificial Intelligence applications, telemedicine, and bio-pharmacy, and is expected to create huge potential for the development of higher capacity HPC systems.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive rivalry in this industry is high and this market is highly fragmented. Market incumbents, such as HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and IBM have considerable influence on the overall market. Vendors of high performance computing are increasingly focusing on delivering enhanced solutions that can cater to various requirements.



- September 2019 - The company announced the expansion of 3DEXPERIENCE Lab open innovation laboratory and accelerator program, which aims at welcoming the new startups, incubator partners, and fab lab partners into its global ecosystem.

- November 2018 - Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced to launch AWS ParallelCluster to simplify HPC cluster management. AWS ParallelCluster is an open source cluster management tool that makes it easy for scientists, researchers, and IT administrators to deploy and manage High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters in the AWS cloud. HPC clusters are collections of tightly coupled compute, storage, and networking resources that enable customers to run large scale scientific and engineering workloads. This AWS ParallelCluster reduces the operational overhead of cluster management and simplifies running HPC workloads on AWS.



Access Full Report, here: High-Performance Computing (HPC) Market

