Europe Workforce Management Software Market Global Industry Overview By Size, Trends & Growth Foreacst 2022-2031

The Europe Workforce Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the need for improved productivity to maintain competitive advantage and growing complexity of Workforce Related Standards making it imperative for firms to rely on IT Solutions to ensure compliance.

- Additionally, the unfavorable aging dynamics in many European countries has substantially increased the competition for talent and is expected to lead to the deployment of talent management solutions.

- Moreover, the growing need for compliance to GDPR implemented by European Legislative Bodies has led to widespread adoption of work force management best practices among enterprises.

- The growing regulatory requirements have also led to many SMEs opting for on-demand cloud based solutions. This makes the deployment of the solutions cost effective for both the vendor and the SME. WorkForce Software, a provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, for instance announced the migration of its WorkForce Suite platform to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This is expected to aid both needs of SMEs and advanced labor scheduling requirements of industries like manufacturing, public sector, and retail.

- However, the global Covid-19 pandemic has affected the wetern european countries like Italy, Germany, France, Spain and UK in a major way. This has led to lockdowns and directly affected major end user segments deploying workforce management solutions. This is expected to affect the growth of the market studied in the shorter run.



Key Market Trends



The Manufacturing Sector is Expected to be One of the Major Drivers of the Industry



- The growing need for specialised staff in the industry is a major constraint on scheduling flexibility that directly affect delivery of overnight orders. Moreover, the deployment of new digital technologies is creating new avenues for remote working – that includes teleworking. Both of these scenarios are leading to the deployment of greater capital investment in scheduling software modules in the industry.

- Additionally, the Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), that account for 99% of all European companies and a majority of the manufacturing sector remain underrepresented in international trade. In order to maintain competitive advantage and expand their operations these players are expected to be major adopters of the various Workforce Management Software Modules.

- Moreover, the need for higher skilled staff is expected to generate demand for Human Resource Management, Talent Management and Training Modules. In the manufacturing sector the most sought-after profile is likely to be a combination of engineering and ICT skills. According to a recent European Commisssion Report, large companies like General Electric are already making ICT skills training like basic coding, mandatory for all new employees ‘from top floor to work floor'. This practice is expected to be increasingly adopted by Europe based firms as well.



Strong Emphasis on Workforce Productivity in Major European Countries



According to the IMF, Europe experienced extremely low productivity growth in 2018. The output per hour growth fell to 0.2%, the lowest this decade. Moreover, the higher wage growth coupled with low productivity is making many industries of Europe uncompetitive as compared to industries in other areas of the globe.



This has led to increased focus on productivity in both the German National Industrial Strategy 2030 and the Franco-German Manifesto for a European industrial policy fit for the 21st Century. Both the policy documents have stated that inspite of technological adavancements the productivity growth in manufacturing is at an historical low.



This is expected to lead to increased adoption of ERP and analytical solutions. The growing focus on creasting infrastructure for cloud computing is expected to aid adoption of Cloud based erp solutions by small and mdeium sized enterprises as well. In October 2019, Germany and France set up a project named Gaia-X to set up a secure cloud based data infrastructure for Europe. This is expected to aid the deployment of on-demand solutions in the future.



Competitive Landscape



The Competitive Landscape for the Europe Workforce Management Software Market is very dynamic. The eveolving needs of the end user industries is driving innovations in the market Some of the recent developments of the market are as follows:-



- April 2019 - ADP launched Next-Generation Tax Engine, a system that has been designed to increase the payroll efficiencies and minimizes compliance risks related to businesses. This product ois expected to be deployed by the customers of the company across Europe.



The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

