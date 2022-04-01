Data Center Power Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:05:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Data Center Power Market analyze market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



Market Overview



The data center power market has been valued at USD 23.41 billion in 2019, and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 8.54% to reach USD 38.09 billion by 2025. Programmable power unlocks new efficiencies and agility, which is a key trend. A combination of lithium-ion batteries and other new forms of energy storage, along with configurable and intelligent management tools, data center operators will have a new set of levers to help improve data center performance. Also AI-based approaches to analyzing data center risk and efficiencies, including via new cloud services, will be proven at scale, driving mainstream acceptance and high levels of adoption, which will drive the market in future.



- Rising adoption of mega data centers is driving the market. Implementing fewer mega data centers depending on their locations, can allow a company to enjoy advantages of certain local benefits with low energy prices, climate, or availability of alternative energy sources. Virtualization dramatically improves hardware utilization and enables firm to reduce the number of power-consuming servers and storage devices.

- Rising adoption of cloud computing is driving the market leading to the rise of vast hyperscale cloud data centers. According to Cisco, data center traffic is growing fast and is expected to reach 19.5 zettabytes (ZB) per year by 2021 with factors such as growth of Internet of Things (IoT) applications like smart cars, smart cities, and connected health devices. Microsoft's Azure cloud has been carbon-neutral and half of the energy it uses already comes from 1.2 gigawatts of wind, solar, and hydro-electric sources, which the company expects to make 60 percent by 2020 and 100 percent at some point down the line for their data center infrastructure.

- However, higher investment is restraining the market growth as primary areas of investment are cabling, power facility, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions which require high cost during the initial investment.

Scope of the Report



The data center power market is growing as various data center designers are currently adopting advanced power distribution and management solutions to attain energy efficiency at lesser Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratios. Many facilities across the global market are adopting 2N redundant UPS systems to cope with various feed design of the facility and frequent failure including energy efficient solution in other segments such as PDU, Busway, etc.



Key Market Trends



Hyperscale Data Center in Large Technology Enterprises is Gaining Significant Market Share



- Data centers with thousands of servers of different ages are present in large giants and when a server is plugged in, it consumes electricity non-stop over a 24-hour. Such data centers require continued advancements in server rack design and storage systems to cope with major growth in energy consumption. Hyperscale data centers operate servers at higher utilization in infrastructure-efficient spaces which can yield significant overall energy savings.

- Hyperscale datacenters are used by enterprises that maintain thousands of servers and store vast amounts of data and some will approach the Exascale (1x1018 bytes of total storage capacity) levels by 2020. Hyperscale data centers seek efficiency to lower costs. These new levels of efficiency let the firm restructure cooling requirements, lower energy bills, and it allows to put more compute in for the same amount of cooling.

- Scalability is a major feature of these new age data centers and the servers are more constructed for customization fit. Cloud-based companies, such as Google and Facebook, build supercomputers to accommodate their hyperscale needs based on this formula. Many run on Linux and use components from multiple suppliers along with cutting-edge resources, such as New Photonic Connectors and embedded optical modules to enhance more power savings.

- In Sep 2018, Facebook built a hyperscale data center in Singapore, which is supported by 100 percent renewable energy. Data center is incorporated with new State Point Liquid Cooling (SPLC) system by which this technology minimizes water and power consumption and according to the testing, infrastructure can reduce peak water usage by more than 20 percent in climates like Singapore.



North America to Account for a Significant Market Share



- North America is gaining the market share due to the expansion of mobile broadband, growth in big data analytics and cloud computing which are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures.

- North America is home to the biggest software companies in the world. Companies like Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Twitter all are based out of here. There are huge servers that handle the traffic from around the world so that the consumers are not affected in any way. These huge data centers need cooling to keep them operational. It is the biggest market for data center cooling and is still expanding.

- The trend of using renewable resources for powering the data centers is evident across the region. For instance, Siemens, along with Microsoft and FuelCell Energy solutions, implemented a new data center in the United States, which is generating electricity for its servers entirely from renewable sources converting biogas from a sewage treatment plant into electricity and water.

- In the region, Schneider Electric's data center division, the company is looking at direct liquid cooling as its next big growth area, and expects hyper-scale data center operators and cloud platforms, to drive most of the demand in the region for power solutions that keep the system and services dependable. Data centers are classified depending upon their uptime and can charge premium price for the service category.



Competitive Landscape



The data center power market is highly fragmented in nature with presence of several vendors. Players are adopting several strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions (M&A), collaborations, partnerships, etc. Various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies as well as private data center construction which is creating high rivalry. Key players are Schneider Electric SE, Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Technology Inc., etc. Recent development in the market are -



- June 2019 - Green Mountain AS and Schneider Electric announced 3MW data center capacity at the DC2-Telemark site. In order to achieve rapid deployment at the brown field development and meet customer requirements, Green Mountain deployed Schneider Electric's prefabricated EcoStruxure Modular Data Center. The integrated solution provided by Schneider Electric incorporates the latest high efficiency physical infrastructure together with IoT-driven EcoStruxure management software for ongoing reliable and efficient data center operations.



