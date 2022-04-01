Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Assessment & Opportunity Foreacst 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Fri, 01 Apr 2022 04:02:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market analyze market size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, top key players, strategies, demand, statistics, competitive landscape and forecast.



The MVNO market was valued at USD 62.91 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 90.64 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.36% over the forecast period . New Technology enablers, like e-Sim, AI, ML, and edge computing are creating new opportunities for MVNO.



- MVNOs are well-established in developed markets, and would become increasingly important in developing markets as they mature. In recent years, competition in the MVNO market has shifted from pricing to value-added services and product differentiation, owing to the prominence of MNOs in the low-cost cellular services market in both developed and developing countries.

- Growing penetration of mobile devices is driving the market growth. GSMA predicted that the number of unique mobile subscribers increased from 4.66 billion in 2015 to 5.59 billion in 2019. Additionally, it predicted that 72% of the global population would be subscribed to a mobile service by 2020.

- Increasing number of services such as cloud, Machine to Machine (M2M) transactions, and mobile money are further expected to augment demand for mobile virtual network operators over the forecast period.

- Additionally, increasing government initiatives like the Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy, to eliminate copyright issues and geo-blocking problem and to deliver better network service access for consumers in Europe is anticipated to boost the market's growth over the forecast period.

- In order to ensure business continuity owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, business organizations, especially in highly affected countries, are allowing their employees to work from home (WFH). Vodafone UK has witnessed a 50% increase in internet traffic. Orange España is offering customers access to the free data bundles.

- COVID-19 outbreak will accelerate the demand for agile and flexible work styles and further push the adoption of communication services that tend to enhance work-life balance. However, telecom regulators have postponed their plans of 5G spectrum auction amidst the global pandemic.



Key Market Trends



Cloud Deployment to Lead the Market Share.



- Operators in the market are starting to use clouds in their own infrastructures. Several major MVNO players already sell cloud capacity to their own customers, but still, very few of them apply cloud technologies in their own networks. Furthermore, mobile operators are drifting towards a flat network architecture since the introduction of Long Term Evolution (LTE), 4G, and 5G standards. Flat network architecture lowers the barrier to network sharing initiatives, enabling the introduction of cloud principles

- Billing and CRM integrator, product catalog, rating, invoicing, and bill formatting is being implemented using PaaS because these applications do not require end-user intervention and possess asynchronous background processing capabilities. In addition, PaaS provides a platform that can be shared among several MVNOs, bringing further cost-benefits due to load elasticity.

- A cloud-native BSS on the public cloud infrastructure offers maximum benefits at the lowest costs. For instance, Optive offers Optiva BSS Platform, which is ideal for MVNOs, provides tools that are vital for increasing and retaining customer base.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth



- China accounts for a major market share in the region as the country has always remained at the forefront in the adoption of technological advancements like 5G technology, connected mobile devices, smartphone penetration, amongst others.

- China's mobile market has planned to open up to commercial licenses for MVNOs after the Ministry of Industry and Information and Technology (MIIT) launched a public consultation seeking industry input and feedback on the government's proposal to allow commercial MVNO licenses, including foreign-invested firms.

- Further, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in 2017 launched India's first MVNO service together with Chennai-based Aerovoyce and multinational firm Plintron, in a bid to disrupt the Indian telecom space with low-cost tariff. In the same year, DoT approved 61 companies for providing MVNO services.

- Also, Vietnam's mobile network economy is growing significantly. According to GSMA, the smartphone adoption was approximately 25% in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately 77% by 2025. These facts indicate a steady growth of the MVNO market in the country.



Competitive Landscape



MVNO market is fragmented in nature and major players include Lebara Group BV, TracFone Wireless Inc., FRiENDi Mobile, among others. Companies are involved in providing sales service, customer service, and mobile service to subscribers.



- December 2019 - 1&1 Drillisch AG planned to lease spectrum for the installation of its own 5G mobile network at Telefónica. This involves two frequency blocks of 10 MHz each in the 2.6 GHz band. The two frequency blocks will be available to 1&1 Drillisch until 31 December 2025. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Federal Network Agency.

- September 2019 - Lebara Group partnered with ZEE5, the digital entertainment platform from ZEE Entertainment Enterprises to bring the largest library of entertainment content for South Asians. Lebara Australia customers will be able to get a six-month ZEE5 subscription bundled with select prepaid plans.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Mobile Network Subscribers and the Growing Penetration Of Mobile Devices

4.4.2 Rising Demand For Efficient Cellular Networks

4.5 Market Challenges

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 Operational Model

5.2.1 Reseller

5.2.2 Service Operator

5.2.3 Full MVNO

5.2.4 Other Operational Modes

5.3 Subsciber

5.3.1 Enterprise

5.3.2 Consumer

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Discount

5.4.2 Cellular M2M

5.4.3 Business

5.4.4 Media & Entertainment

5.4.5 Migrant

5.4.6 Retail

5.4.7 Roaming

5.4.8 Telecom

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Columbia

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Lebara Group BV

6.1.2 TracFone Wireless Inc.

6.1.3 FRiENDi Mobile

6.1.4 Boost Mobile LLC ( T-Mobile)

6.1.5 Virgin Mobile USA Inc.

6.1.6 Tesco Mobile Limited (Tesco PLC)

6.1.7 Cricket Wireless LLC (AT&T Inc.)

6.1.8 Lycamobile UK Limited

6.1.9 PosteMobile SpA

6.1.10 1&1 Drillisch AG

6.1.11 Airvoice Wireless LLC

6.1.12 ASDA Mobile

6.1.13 Giffgaff Ltd

6.1.14 Kajeet Inc. (Arterra Mobility)

6.1.15 Truphone GmbH

6.1.16 Voiceworks GmbH

6.1.17 Asahi Net Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

